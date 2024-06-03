Global Trauma Fixation Market Reaching US$ 6.43 Billion at a 7.5% CAGR
Demand for trauma fixation devices increasing substantially due to rising cases of road accidents as they are required for healing purposes, according to FactMRROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global trauma fixation devices market (外傷固定装置市場) is estimated to reach US$ 3.11 billion in 2024 and subsequently advance at 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Technological advancements such as bioresorbable implants and nanocoated devices are driving up demand for trauma fixation devices. The introduction of new products to establish their strong market presence is expected to accelerate the growth of the trauma fixation device market.
Osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and Paget's disease are degenerative bone disorders that cause joint stiffness and discomfort. Osteoarthritis is more common in adults over 40 years of age, and the risk of developing the condition rises with advancing age. The primary factors propelling market expansion are the rising number of elderly patients, the occurrence of osteoporosis and other bone disorders, and the rise in burn cases.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10157
Regions such as North America have favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and easy access to advanced technologies, thereby driving rapid market growth. Road accidents are one of the leading causes of death, which is contributing to the high demand for trauma fixation devices for treating injuries sustained in accidents.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global trauma fixation device market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034, with the market value expected to reach US$ 6.43 billion by the end of this period. In the United States, revenue from trauma fixation device sales is anticipated to reach US$ 813 million in 2024. In Latin America, Brazil is poised to dominate with a projected market share of 55.1% in 2024. Meanwhile, the Canadian market is expected to reach US$ 31 million in the same year. Overall, the North American market for trauma fixation devices is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.
“The market for trauma fixation devices is being driven by the rising demand for products with advanced features such as bioabsorbable fixation devices and temporary fixation devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Rising Incidence of Upper Extremity Injuries in United States
Rising incidence of upper extremity injuries and the increase in the geriatric population in the United States are driving the expansion of the trauma fixation device market. There is a noticeable rise in the number of patients suffering from orthopedic diseases as well as the frequency of sports-related injuries.
Need for trauma fixation procedures in the United States is growing at a significant pace due to a rise in occupational injuries and work-related upper limb disorders (WRULDs). Due to its high biocompatibility and low rate of postoperative complications, titanium is widely used by trauma fixation device manufacturers in the United States.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the trauma fixation device market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the trauma fixation device market based on product (metal plates & screws, pins/wires, nails & rods, circular fixators, hybrid fixators, unilateral fixators), fixation type (internal fixators, external fixators), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10157
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Image Guided Surgery Devices Market: (画像誘導手術装置市場) The global image guided surgery devices market was valued at US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 16.1 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% over the 2022-2032 time frame.
Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: (美容医療機器市場) Worldwide demand for medical aesthetic devices is projected to increase at a stupendous CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2027. In 2022, the global medical aesthetic devices market size is valued at US$ 13.7 billion and is anticipated to reach at US$ 22 billion by the year 2027.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other