Local Blue-Collar Business Owner Applies Military Strategy to Strategic Relocation
Rich Jordan, a former Marine turned entrepreneur, strategically moved his business, Sanford Temperature Control, to bustling 293 in New Hampshire's Queen City.MANCHESTER, NH, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along the busting stretch of 293 through New Hampshire’s Queen City, Rich Jordan, a former Marine Corps infantry officer and now the pioneering owner of Sanford Temperature Control, has just executed a strategic relocation of his heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical business from Milford. This move is not just a change of address; it's an intriguing application of military thought to enhance business efficiency and growth.
Rich Jordan’s career began far from the markets of New Hampshire. For the first ten years of his career, he led Marines across various terrains and challenges in North Carolina, Eastern Europe, and Afghanistan, and sharpened his strategic acumen as an instructor in Quantico. His transition from military to civilian life has been marked by a seamless translation of battlefield tactics to business strategies.
The recent move of Sanford Temperature Control to a more strategic location along major state highways is a testament to Jordan's natural application of military principles. “When we heard that Ray the Mover was moving down to Massachusetts and vacating their building, we started to think hard about how we could make a move make sense. The opportunity was too great to pass up,” Jordan explained.
Drawing on his experience with patrol base operations and raids, which prioritize quick and efficient movement into and out of critical areas, Jordan identified a prime opportunity. “An effective patrol base enables a unit to quickly extend out into the surrounding area to meet its mission and return back to base. Out in Milford, it felt like just about every ‘patrol’ required a 25-minute trip up 101 before we could reach the highways and really get out to serve our customers. In our new space, we’re seconds from the highway and can get East-West and North-South with ease, allowing us to reach more people more efficiently,” Jordan elaborated.
The strategic relocation has also significantly benefited recruitment efforts. With the majority of New Hampshire's population living along the Nashua-Manchester-Concord corridor, the previous location in Milford posed a challenge in attracting the state’s top talent to agree to make the commute. “Recruiting out in Milford was difficult. At some point, we had to decide if we were actually going to do something about it. Now that we’ve removed that barrier, we’ve had our pick of the best technicians in the area. In a business where talent is one of the largest obstacles, this has had a massive impact for us,” said Jordan.
This move has not only improved operational efficiency and employee acquisition but also continues to resonate with the community's values and workforce needs. Under Jordan's leadership, Sanford Temperature Control has grown fourfold in just a few years, creating over 55 jobs and providing a supportive, growth-oriented environment for tradespeople. The company’s mission, “Give the Trades a Good Home,” reflects Jordan’s commitment to improving the industry and offering a respectful, rewarding workplace for skilled technicians.
Rich Jordan’s application of military strategy in his business venture is more than just a tactical move; it's a strategic win that gives Sanford access to nearly ten times the homes and tradesmen versus their previous location. His story is a compelling example of how the skills and force of will developed on the battlefield can indeed conquer market challenges and highlights the potential for veteran entrepreneurs to significantly impact their local economies and industries.
