Mobile Crane Market Showing for Remarkable Growth at CAGR of 5.3% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global mobile crane market by Allied Market Research offers a comprehensive analysis of the current industry scenario, involving current trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Moreover, it offers details of key investment opportunities, primary segments, regional landscape, value chain analysis, and the competitive scenario. According to the report, the industry is expected to garner $24.5 billion with a notable CAGR of 5.3% by 2031. The market generated $14.4 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the report highlights factors that present lucrative opportunities for future market expansion. The research covers a wide variety of aspects, including the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, an overview of the overall market structure and size, precise forecasts regarding market share, size, production, and sales volume, insights into the market's future potential, and an analysis of the risks and hazards associated with the market.

The mobile crane industry is witnessing transformation due to longer telescopic booms that operate at a higher speed, the benefit of easy transit from one job site to another, and the expansion of the construction industry. However, the integration of hybrid power technology is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the industry in the upcoming era.

Competitive analysis

The players operating in the market are thoroughly assessed to understand their competitive strengths. The research provides insights into their profiles, operational business segments, product portfolios, business performance, and developments. The top entities covered in the report are:

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Terex Corporation

cargotec corporation

SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG, Altec, Inc.

Futuristic trends shaping the outlook of the market

Advanced safety features: There's an increasing focus on safety within the mobile crane market, leading to the incorporation of the latest safety features into crane designs. Industry players are adopting technologies like load moment indicators, collision avoidance systems, anti-tipping systems, and automatic overload protection to prevent accidents and improve operator safety. These safety features play an important role in enhancing worksite safety, ensuring compliance with strict safety standards, and minimizing risks.

Energy-efficient cranes: A notable trend in the mobile crane market is the growing demand for energy-efficient cranes. In response to a heightened emphasis on environmental accountability, industries are opting for cranes equipped with advanced technologies like regenerative braking, energy-efficient components, and hybrid power systems. These features cut operating expenses and boost overall efficiency, and decrease fuel consumption and emissions.

Regional analysis

AMR report analyzes the market performance in different regions across the globe, including LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. As per the regional analysis of the industry, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021, holding the largest share of the mobile crane market, and is projected to continue this trend in the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the surge in spending on infrastructure development and investments in the manufacturing industry by both public and private entities.

In summary, the industry report on mobile cranes offers a comprehensive view of the sector and provides market intelligence and actionable insights to assist businesses gain a competitive advantage. By integrating trends and latest developments in the sector, organizations can better plan their strategies\

