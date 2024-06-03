Nephrology Drugs Market Updates : is Predicted to Surpass USD 23.4 Billion by 2030

The global nephrology drugs market is projected to reach $23,405.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The nephrology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Nephrology Drugs Market by Drug Group, Application Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030; ” and the global nephrology drugs market is 14,501 by 2020. It is valued at $75 million, is expected to reach $23,405.42 million by 2030, and will register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

significantly higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; increased incidence of kidney failure; changing people's lifestyles to sedentary lifestyles; Increasing elderly population was expected to boost the market.

The major factors driving the growth of the Nephrology market include rise in R&D activities for new drug launches, advancements in existing drugs Furthermore, the increasing number of approvals from government regulatory bodies create lucrative opportunities in the Nephrology drugs market. For example, in April 2021, AstraZeneca, a leading global life sciences company, acquired the US. FDA pen or Farxiga. Additionally, in July 2021, Bayer also received approval from the US. to the FDA to approve a new generic drug, Finerenone. Furthermore, increased investment in R&D activities increases the demand for anti-epileptic drugs, thus providing lucrative opportunities for market growth but negative side effects from therapies and drugs expensive costs hamper market growth.

Increase in the number of approvals and products launches among key players and biopharmaceutical companies and technological advancements in nephrology drugs fuel the growth of the market.

Surge in demand and need for nephrology drugs has been witnessed throughout the world along with their growing awareness in developing economies owing to ease and applicability of nephrology drugs. The advancements have been benefiting research endeavors in Asia and other developing regions of the world. In July, 2019, Baxter announced its full support of the Administration’s Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative. In fiscal year 2020, Medicare invested more than $114 billion on patients with chronic kidney disease annually, which included $35 billion on end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. This is expected to further provide numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period

The nephrology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blocker, beta blockers, diuretics, and others. The ace inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in the prevalence of various cardiovascular and hypertension conditions and changing lifestyles.

By route of administration, the market is classified into oral, parenteral, and others. The oral segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to key players focusing on novel drugs launches.

Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharm

Increases in approval rates and product launches in key industries and biopharmaceutical companies as well as technological advances in nephrology drugs is driving the market.

The convenience and applicability of nephrology medicine has increased the demand and need for nephrology drugs across the globe due to increasing availability in developing countries therefore Asia and other developing regions of the world have benefited from research efforts. In July 2019, Baxter announced his full support for the administration's Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative. In FY 2020, Medicare invested more than $114 billion annually in patients with chronic kidney disease, including more than $35 billion for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) It is anticipated that this will enhance several growth opportunities over the forecast period.

The nephrology drugs market has been segmented based on drug class, delivery method, distribution channel, and region. They are divided into ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, and others based on drug class. The Ace Inhibitors segment dominated the market by 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of various cardiovascular and hypertensive conditions and changing lifestyles

By type of application, the market is segmented into oral, internal, and others. The oral segment dominated the market by 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, owing to key players focusing on new drug launches

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Retail farms

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By drug class, the ace inhibitors segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of route of administration, the oral segment dominated the market in 2020.

Depending on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nephrology drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the nephrology drugs market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing nephrology drugs market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of nephrology drugs used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the nephrology drugs market.

