The Profs Tuition Celebrates Multiple Nominations at the 2024 National Tutoring Awards and EducationInvestor Awards

London, England, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Profs Tuition, a leader in the private tutoring sector, is thrilled to announce its nomination in numerous categories at the 2024 National Tutoring Awards and EducationInvestor Awards. These accolades highlight The Profs’ ongoing contribution to education through innovative tutoring methods and exceptional academic support, reflecting their dedication to student success.

The National Tutoring Awards, organised by The Tutors‘ Association, recognise significant contributions within the tutoring industry. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 29th June 2024, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, offering a prestigious platform to celebrate excellence. The EducationInvestor Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the education field, further validating The Profs’ commitment to advancing educational standards and practices.

National Tutoring Awards

The Profs have secured nominations for ‘Tuition Provider for Evaluating Impact’ and ‘Tuition Delivery to Private Clients’. Tutors working with The Profs have been nominated in multiple categories, ‘Professional Tutor of the Year’ (Claire Chivers), ‘Secondary Tutor’ (Hijaab Khan), ‘University-Level Tutor’ (Benjamin Moss, Bess Frimodig, Serena Khan, Sermet Can), ‘Online Tutor’ (Nilay Arun).

Richard Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of The Profs Tuition, expressed his pride:

‘We are honoured to be recognised by the National Tutoring Awards and EducationInvestor Awards. These nominations are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful tutoring services and harnessing technology to transform our students’ learning experience’

Joseph Robbins, Director Of Sales & Revenue at The Profs Tuition, added:

‘Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards reflects the dedication and hard work of our customer service team. Their passion for providing personalised, effective support to both students and tutors has been crucial in The Profs getting this recognition.’

EducationInvestor Awards

The Profs has been honoured as a finalist for two prestigious categories in the EducationInvestor Awards: ‘Ed Tech Provider of the Year’ and ‘Private Tutoring Provider of the Year’. These nominations underscore The Profs’ commitment to excellence in educational technology and personalised tutoring services. Being recognised in these categories highlights their innovative approach and dedication to enhancing student outcomes through tailored educational support. This achievement reflects The Profs’ ongoing efforts to deliver high-quality tutoring and cutting-edge technological solutions in education.

About The Profs Tuition

The Profs is an EdTech business on a mission to help students achieve life-changing success in education. They are part of a multi-award-winning group of tutoring companies that have facilitated over 250,000 hours of private tuition for 12,000 students across 120 countries. Founded on the principles of professional, lifelong tutoring, The Profs empowers its tutors to deliver unparalleled educational support. The company boasts the highest Trustpilot rating among UK tuition providers and consistently achieves outstanding results, with 93% of undergraduate students and 75% of school-aged students improving their grades, and 96% securing places at their first or second-choice universities (2023 data).

The Profs Key Achievements:

– Global Reach: Serving students in 120 countries, connecting professional tutors with students worldwide.

– High Satisfaction: Achieving a Trustpilot score of 4.9/5, reflecting exceptional user satisfaction.

– Student Success: 93% of undergraduate students and 75% of school students achieve a grade increase (2023 data).

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-profs-tuition-celebrates-multiple-nominations-at-the-2024-national-tutoring-awards-and-educationinvestor-awards/

