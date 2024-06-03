Sezzle and Vallarta Supermarkets Partner to Meet Rising Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later Grocery Options

Sezzle Expands Grocery Industry Presence as Grocery Purchases via BNPL Surge by 40%

Minneapolis, MN, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform, announces the launch of its partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets - a family-run grocery chain that has been serving Southern California communities since 1985. This Pay-in-4 collaboration marks a significant milestone of Sezzle’s expansion in the grocery industry, providing shoppers with convenient and responsible ways to manage their everyday purchases.

Sezzle’s evolution into the grocery sector meets the increasing demand from shoppers to use BNPL for everyday essentials. Recent data from Adobe shows that grocery purchases via BNPL have surged by 40% since last year, outpacing all other product categories. Sezzle shoppers in particular see the benefit of interest-free financing for essential goods - with 61% using Buy Now, Pay Later to buy groceries in the last three months. As consumers seek alternatives to high-interest credit cards, solutions like Sezzle offer an appealing, interest-free option for spreading out payments, particularly as the cost of living rises.

Despite concerns that using credit for groceries may indicate financial strain, a 2024 PYMNTS survey reveals the prevalence of credit in the grocery sector. A third of U.S. consumers used a traditional credit card for their latest grocery purchase, a figure that has remained steady since 2021. The use of credit isn’t new to the grocery industry; Sezzle’s payment platform simply presents a modern adaptation of credit in the evolving landscape of consumer finance.

"We are delighted to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets and extend our BNPL services to their loyal customers," said Sezzle President and cofounder Paul Paradis. "This collaboration reinforces our mission to provide flexible, interest-free payment options that empower consumers to manage their finances more effectively. We are excited to see how Vallarta's shoppers will benefit from Sezzle’s responsible payment flexibility."

Vallarta Supermarkets is equally enthusiastic about the new partnership. "At Vallarta, our priority is to enhance the shopping experience for our customers," said Steve Netherton, Chief Information Officer of Vallarta Supermarkets. "Partnering with Sezzle allows us to offer a new-age, convenient payment option that aligns with the needs of our diverse community. We are thrilled to provide our shoppers with more ways to access the high-quality products they rely on every day."

This partnership between Sezzle and Vallarta Supermarkets not only enhances the shopping experience for Southern California communities but also underscores the growing trend of integrating BNPL options into everyday purchases. Together, Sezzle and Vallarta are setting a new standard for convenience and financial accessibility in the grocery industry.

