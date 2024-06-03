Catch+Release Celebrates Major Wins at the 2024 Telly Awards

Leading Visual Content Licensing Marketplace Wins Gold, Silver, And Bronze Awards For High-Profile Campaigns with Gatorade, Dove/Nike, Disney, And Pfizer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catch+Release , the leading content licensing marketplace, proudly announces its remarkable achievements at the 2024 Telly Awards . The company has been honored with one Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze award, highlighting its significant outstanding contributions to several high-profile campaigns.



The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Established in 1979 to recognize local, regional, and cable television commercials, the awards now encompass branded content, documentaries, social media, immersive experiences, and more. Annually, the Telly Awards receive over 12,000 entries from six continents and all 50 states, showcasing the finest work from advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers worldwide.

Gold Winner

Way to Be Great (Gatorade): Use of Archival Footage

Gatorade, in collaboration with TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, created a compelling new commercial for the 2023 NBA Finals, positioning their product as the premier sports drink. The " Way to Be Great " commercial, which leverages Gatorade's extensive historical footage, was brought to life with the indispensable support of Catch+Release, ensuring a seamless integration of archival clips that resonate with Gen Z audiences.

Silver Winners

Hard Knocks (Dove+Nike): Best Directing and Branded Content

Dove’s Super Bowl LVIII ad, " Hard Knocks ," delivered a powerful message about body positivity and its impact on girls' sports participation. This campaign, directed with exceptional skill, was recognized for its outstanding branded content.

Disney's Friendship Day Mickey's 100 Year Anniversary 2023: Craft-3D Animation

In celebration of Mickey Mouse's 100th anniversary, Disney's " Friendship Day " showcased exceptional 3D animation, earning another silver award. Catch+Release's expertise in sourcing the best-fit content that can then be easily integrated by an amazing production team that applies further animation was key to the success of this project.

The Hardest Part, A Teleflora Love Story (Mother's Day): DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Teleflora’s Mother’s Day campaign, " The Hardest Part ," was honored for its authentic portrayal of motherhood and its focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Catch+Release curated emotionally charged visual content, forming the backbone of this deeply moving campaign.

Bronze Winner

Let's Outdo Cancer (Pfizer): Use of Animation

Pfizer’s " Let's Outdo Cancer " campaign earned a bronze award for its innovative use of animation. This project demonstrated Catch+Release's ability to enhance impactful storytelling through creative and visually engaging animated content.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive multiple accolades at the 2024 Telly Awards," said Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder of Catch+Release. "These achievements underscore our commitment to providing authentic and engaging content that elevates brand storytelling. Our platform empowers brands like Gatorade, Nike, Disney, and Pfizer to easily license compelling content that resonates with audiences. This recognition reaffirms our mission to make quality, genuine visual content accessible for all types of campaigns."

For more information on the 2024 Telly Awards and a full list of winners, click here .

About Catch+Release

Catch+Release helps brands purchase licenses to use visual content they didn’t produce themselves. It’s the type of content you simply can’t script, from images to videos and everything in between. We source content from archives, professional artists, influencers, and everyday people that post content on the internet. Marketers love licensing authentic content because it makes the difference for a winning campaign.

World leading brands such as Meta, Amazon, Disney, and Nike bring high performing campaigns to market with content sourced and licensed by Catch+Release. Join our Creator Community and simply upload assets to our marketplace to get paid for your content.

Catch+Release is backed by Accel, Cervin, Stagwell, HarborVest Partners, Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V, Nick Mehta, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Roller Labs Ventures. Visit www.catchandrelease.com or LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .