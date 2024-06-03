Safe Software Named a Customers’ Choice in 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools

Surrey, BC, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software, a leading provider of innovative data integration solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools report for May 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that Safe Software has received this recognition. We feel it reflects the company's commitment to delivering superior products and services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Safe Software's recognition as a Customers’ Choice, we feel, highlights its high satisfaction ratings given directly by the end users. In addition to the global recognition, Safe Software has also been specifically acknowledged as a Customers’ Choice among North American and Midsize Enterprise customers, which we feel emphasizes its strong market presence and exceptional service delivery in these critical segments.

"Our team at Safe Software is incredibly honored to be recognized by Gartner and, more importantly, our customers," said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. "For us, this acknowledgment validates our ongoing efforts to enhance our platform and services, ensuring we provide not only the tools but also the best support in the industry for our clients to succeed in their data integration initiatives."

Safe Software remains dedicated to spearheading innovation in the data integration sector, continuously improving user experience, and expanding its services to support a broader range of integration challenges across industries.

For further information, read the full report.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Integration Tools, By Peer Contributors, 24 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Safe Software:

Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only Enterprise Integration Platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers, allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data and less time fighting it. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide have trusted FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, please visit www.safe.com and follow us on Twitter: @SafeSoftware

