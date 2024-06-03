Surgical Clamps Market Trends : is Projected to Attain USD 260.85 million by 2030

The global surgical clamps market is estimated to reach $260.85 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Surgical Clamps Market by Type, Application Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” — Allied Market Research

The global Surgical Clamps market is valued at $194.15 million in 2020, 260.85 million in 2030." dollar is projected to appreciate at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Surgical dressings are an important part of surgical medical devices. These are one of the most important tools in inpatient surgery. Surgeon clamps are used to capture, hold, attach, support or compress an organ, muscle or nerve. Clamps are used in surgery primarily for ligation and blood clotting. Various types of clamps such as aortic vascular clamps, bulldog clamps, and Kelly clamps are available.

Surgical dressings are an important part of surgical medical devices. These are one of the most important tools in inpatient surgery. Surgeon clamps are used to capture, hold, attach, support or compress an organ, muscle or nerve. Clamps are used in surgery primarily for ligation and blood clotting. Various types of clamps such as aortic vascular clamps, bulldog clamps, and Kelly clamps are available.

Factors Driving the Growth of Global Surgical Clamps Market Increasing number of cardiac surgeries is fueling the growth of the Surgical Clamps market. Furthermore, increasing number of thoracic surgeries is driving the market growth. According to World Health Organization Globocan statistics, there will be around 586,202 people diagnosed with thyroid cancer worldwide by 2020. Furthermore, according to iData Research, around 13 million surgeries would be performed worldwide each year. Additionally, FDA aims to increase access to quality, reliable, and accurate surgical dressings to meet public health needs and improve consumer treatment to the sky.

Surgery is known as the best cure for various serious types of diseases. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in China has been increasing continuously. As per the report published in the Journal of Geriatric Cardiology by Li-Yuan Ma, approximately 290 million patients of cardiovascular disorders in China and approximately 2 in 5 deaths happened in China due to CVD. Therefore, the rising number of cardiovascular diseases results in increasing number of surgeries. This has led to increase in usage of surgical clamps that boost the growth of the market. Ageing population is at high risk of having cardiovascular diseases, which leads to increasing demand for surgical interventions. Thus, increasing geriatric population is also expected to drive the substantial growth of the market during forecast period.

The global surgical clamps market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, material, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into hemostat clamps, aortic vascular clamps, bulldog forceps, needle holder, and others. The hemostat clamps segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of cardiac surgeries, advancements in R&D activities in pharmaceutical & medical device industries, and surge in adoption of surgical clamps instruments.

By usage, the market is classified into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment acquired top position in the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to large number of surgical forceps offered by key players and increase in use during surgical procedure. By material, the market is fragmented into stainless steel, titanium, and others. As per end user, the market is clas

Surgery is known to be the best treatment for a variety of serious diseases. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases continues to rise in China. According to a report published in the Journal of Geriatric Cardiology by Li-Yuan Ma, there are about 290 million patients with heart disease in China and about 2 out of 5 deaths due to CVD in China. This has led to an increase in surgical wrapping that drives the growth of the market. Older people are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, increasing the demand for surgery. Thus, the market is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing aging population.

The global surgical clamps market is segmented based on type, application, products, end users, and region. On the basis of characteristics, the market is segmented into hemostat clamps, aortic vascular clamps, bulldog forceps, and needle holders. By 2020, the hemostat-clamp segment dominated the market, owing to the rise in the number of cardiac surgeries, increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, and increasing consumption of surgical clamp devices, . during the forecast period so This trend is expected to continue .

The market is segmented according to its use as disposable and recyclable. The disposable segment dominated the market by 2020, and the stainless by materials market is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to the number of surgical- forceps offered by leading players and growth in applications for surgical purposes Divided into steel and titanium products. The market is classed according to end users

North America held the majority of the global surgical clamps market share by 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period this is due to prevalence of thyroid nodules, increase in approval rate for thyroidectomy devices, the presence of key populations, in the Asia -Pacific region also known as the industrial and healthcare boom, is anticipated to have a beneficial growth, owing to the increase in laparoscopic surgeries, increasing number of elderly population , due to high healthcare costs and the use of surgical clamp products

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Integra Life-Sciences

Mercian Surgical

Microline Surgical

Silex Medical

Sklar Surgical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Thermo-fisher Scientific

