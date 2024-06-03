Network Encryption Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2032 | Published by Emergen Research

Network Encryption Market

Rising number of data breaches and cyber security threats is one of the major factors driving market revenue growth

The global network encryption market size was USD 4.06 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Network encryption market size was USD 4.06 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of data breaches and cyber security threats is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Network encryption protects network traffic as it travels across the network edge, from intruders, reducing the likelihood of data breaches. Encryption not only secures data or message confidentiality, but it also provides authentication and integrity, demonstrating that the underlying data or messages have not been altered in any way from their original condition.

The network encryption market focuses on securing data transmitted across networks by converting it into a coded format that can only be read by authorized entities. This process is crucial for protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access, ensuring data integrity, and maintaining privacy. With the increasing incidences of cyberattacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing adoption of cloud services and IoT devices, the network encryption market is experiencing significant growth.

The latest study on the Network Encryption Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032.Network Encryption Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Network Encryption Market industry include:

Thales GROUP, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Juniper Networks, Inc., CERTES NETWORKS, INC., Rohde & Schwarz, Atos SE, ADVA Optical Networking, Nokia, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., and Viasat, Inc.

Global Network Encryption Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Network Encryption industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Network Encryption industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Network Encryption industry and individual segments.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Network Encryption Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Rising Incidences of Cyberattacks

The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are primary drivers of the network encryption market. Organizations across various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and government, face constant threats from hackers aiming to steal sensitive data. Network encryption is essential for protecting data in transit from such breaches. The increasing awareness of cybersecurity risks and the necessity to safeguard critical data are propelling the adoption of network encryption solutions.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stringent data protection regulations to safeguard personal and organizational data. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States, and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) mandate the use of robust encryption techniques to protect sensitive information. Compliance with these regulations is driving organizations to adopt network encryption solutions.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global network encryption market on the basis of encryption type, component, encryption protocol, organization size, end-use, and region:

Encryption Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Symmetric Encryption

Triple Data Encryption Standard (Triple Des)

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

Blowfish

Twofish

International Data Encryption Algorithm (IDEA)

Asymmetric Encryption

Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)

Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hardware

Platform

Solutions & Services

Advisory Services

Integration and Implementation Services

Training and Support Services

Managed Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Led Network Encryption

Holographic Network Encryption

Laser Network Encryption

Encryption Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Transport Layer Security (TLS)/ Secure Socket Layers (SSL)

Internet Protocol Security (IPSEC)

Secure Shell (SSH)

Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)

Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME)

Kerberos

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

