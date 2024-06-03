Qlik Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Qlik and AWS collaboration will increase innovation through new investments to advance trusted generative AI solutions.



Under a multi-year agreement, the collaboration will support AI app development, improve customers’ data utilization, streamline data compliance, and accelerate AI technology adoption.

More than 7,000 existing customers can experience benefits via their Qlik Cloud solutions on AWS.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today revealed it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). New targeted investments will simplify the path towards reliable and trusted enterprise AI by combining Qlik’s solutions with AWS cloud and generative AI technologies.

"Our SCA with AWS will accelerate our customers’ ability to use data and AI to sharpen their competitive edge," stated Casey George, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Qlik. "Together, we are investing to make AI more tangible and actionable, to enable companies to capitalize on their data foundations. This focused collaboration will deliver practical, industry-specific applications."

"This collaboration with Qlik helps customers to harness advanced analytics and cloud technologies more effectively in generative AI deployments," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Our combined efforts are focused on simplifying how businesses integrate and leverage AI for measurable gains."

Qlik and AWS will collaborate on a series of strategic initiatives, each designed to provide specific benefits across four key areas:

Drive AI App Development: The SCA will accelerate collaborative innovation that enables customers to derive value from generative AI applications including seamless integrations with AWS generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.



The SCA will accelerate collaborative innovation that enables customers to derive value from generative AI applications including seamless integrations with AWS generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Enhance SAP Data Utilization: The collaboration will allow customers to gain greater value from their SAP data by migrating their data environments, enabling modern solutions that leverage Qlik’s broad data integration capabilities for both SAP and non-SAP data sources.



The collaboration will allow customers to gain greater value from their SAP data by migrating their data environments, enabling modern solutions that leverage Qlik’s broad data integration capabilities for both SAP and non-SAP data sources. Streamline Data Compliance: The collaboration will further enable compliance, privacy, and sovereignty requirements across additional AWS Regions. This will support customer migration and innovation while enabling adherence to critical regulatory standards such as FedRAMP in the United States.



The collaboration will further enable compliance, privacy, and sovereignty requirements across additional AWS Regions. This will support customer migration and innovation while enabling adherence to critical regulatory standards such as FedRAMP in the United States. Accelerate AI Technology Adoption: Qlik and AWS will intensify co-marketing and co-selling efforts with investments designed to accelerate customer success with trusted enterprise AI.

“Our long-standing engaegment with Qlik and AWS has equipped HARMAN to enhance its enterprise operations through a strong data and analytics foundation. Through this association, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions is also helping our customers streamline, simplify and modernize enterprise operations and adopt AI-based differentiators”, said Nick Parrotta, President - Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) at HARMAN.

Parrotta further added, “We strengthened our collaboration with Qlik to offer better data-driven solutions to our HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions’ enterprise customers including generative AI based insights, contextual suggestions, large-scale data processing, embedded charts, analytics and governed self-service.”

This SCA aims to simplify business adoption of cloud-based data integration, analytics and AI solutions. The collaboration will focus on increasing co-selling initiatives to provide additional support and resources, simplifying how global enterprises leverage the combined capabilities of Qlik and AWS.

To discover how Qlik can support your journey towards accelerated AI adoption, find out more here.

About Qlik Media Contact Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

Keith Parker

keith.parker@qlik.com

512-367-2884





© 2024 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.