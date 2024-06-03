Aromatherapy Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2033 | Published by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aromatherapy market size reached USD 2.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The steady market revenue growth of aromatherapy can be attributed to advancements in aromatherapy practice, rising research and development activities by major market companies. Additionally, increasing use of aromatherapy in textiles, growing demand of aromatherapy for cancer treatment, and use of aromatherapy practice in neurological disorders are also contributing to aromatherapy market revenue growth.

Aromatherapy, the practice of using essential oils for therapeutic benefits, has gained substantial popularity over recent years. This holistic healing treatment utilizes natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being, addressing both physical and emotional health concerns. The aromatherapy market is witnessing significant growth driven by rising consumer awareness of natural and alternative therapies, the increasing popularity of essential oils, and the expanding applications of aromatherapy in various sectors such as personal care, healthcare, and spa & wellness.

The latest study on the Aromatherapy Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032.Aromatherapy Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Aromatherapy Market industry include:

oTERRA International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Eden Garden, Young Living Essential Oils, Frontier Natural Products Corporation, Rocky Mountain Oil, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Inc., Thann-Oryza Co. Ltd, BASF SE G Baldwin & Co., Ouwave Aroma Tech Co. Ltd., Nu Skin, Isagenix International LLC, NOW Health Group Inc., Puzhen, Organic Aromas, Falcon, sparoom, Air Aroma

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Aromatherapy Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Awareness of Natural Therapies

There is a growing trend among consumers towards natural and holistic health treatments. People are increasingly seeking alternative therapies to avoid the side effects associated with conventional medicines. Aromatherapy, with its natural and holistic approach, fits well into this trend. The widespread availability of information about the benefits of essential oils and natural remedies on the internet and social media has further fueled this awareness, driving the market growth.

Increasing Popularity of Essential Oils

Essential oils, the core components of aromatherapy, have gained immense popularity due to their wide range of applications. From skincare and haircare to stress relief and pain management, essential oils are used for various purposes. The growing preference for organic and natural personal care products has boosted the demand for essential oils, thereby propelling the aromatherapy market. Additionally, the increasing use of essential oils in home care products, such as air fresheners and cleaning agents, is contributing to market expansion.

Segmentation :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Aromatherapy market on the basis of Product, Mode of delivery, Application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Consumables

Essential Oils

Singles

Herbaceous

Woody

Spicy

Floral

Citrus

Earthy

Camphoraceous

Others

Blends

Carrier Oils

Equipment

Ultrasonic

Nebulizing

Evaporative

Heat

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Aerial Diffusion

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Skin and Hair Care

Pain Management

Relaxation

Scar Management

Insomnia

Cough & Cold

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

