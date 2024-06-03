Public Safety and Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Trends and Forecast Analysis 2030
The integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionizingAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Safety and Security Market Size was valued at USD 431.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 953.15 billion by 2030 with an increasing CAGR of 10.42% from 2023 to 2030.
The public safety and security market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing concerns over safety and crime prevention. This sector encompasses a wide range of services and technologies, including surveillance systems, emergency communication systems, cybersecurity solutions, and disaster management. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and biometric systems to enhance public safety measures. These innovations are designed to detect and respond to threats more efficiently, ensuring a higher level of security for communities and critical infrastructure.
Moreover, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) in public safety and security solutions is transforming the way safety protocols are implemented and managed. IoT-enabled devices and sensors can collect real-time data, providing valuable insights that help in preventing incidents before they escalate. For instance, smart city initiatives are incorporating IoT to monitor traffic, environmental hazards, and emergency situations, facilitating a proactive approach to public safety.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Public Safety And Security industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Public Safety And Security market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
BAE Systems, NEC, Motorola Solutions, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, Ericsson, Thales, Huawei, Tyco, Aros, Hexagon AB, Elbit systems, Idemia, General Dynamics, SmartCone Technologies, ESRI, L3HRRIS Technology, Cisco, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Verint Systems, Teltronic, AGT International, NICE, Fotokite, Scadafence, Briefcam, Openpath, 3XLogic, Rave Mobile Safety, Haystacks, TVIlight, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Public Safety And Security market.
It has segmented the global Public Safety And Security market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Solution
Critical Communication Network
C2/C4ISR Networks
Biometric Security and Authentication System
Surveillance System
Scanning and Screening System
Emergency and Disaster Management
Cybersecurity
Public Address and General Alarm
Backup and Recovery System
By Application
Emergency Communication and Incident Management
Surveillance and Security
Disaster Management
By Services
Professional Service
Managed Services
By Vertical
Homeland Security
Emergency Services
Critical Infrastructure Security
Transportation Systems
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Public Safety And Security Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Public Safety And Security market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Public Safety And Security industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Public Safety And Security market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
