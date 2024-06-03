Artificial Intelligence of Things Market to Touch USD 348.9 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 32.4% by 2031
AIoT can play a pivotal role in sustainability efforts by optimizing energy consumption, reducing waste, and improving resource managementAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2024 to 2031, from a value of USD 36.95 billion in 2023 to USD 348.9 Billion in 2031.
The AIoT market is experiencing a paradigm shift as the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to revolutionize industries worldwide. One distinctive trend is the rise of AIoT platforms that seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with IoT devices, enabling advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and autonomous decision-making. These platforms empower businesses to extract valuable insights from the massive streams of data generated by IoT devices, leading to enhanced operational efficiency, cost savings, and innovation across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.
Another notable aspect of the AIoT market is the increasing focus on edge computing solutions. As the volume of IoT-generated data skyrockets, traditional cloud-based AI approaches encounter latency and bandwidth challenges. Edge AI, which involves deploying AI algorithms directly on IoT devices or at the network edge, addresses these issues by enabling real-time data processing and decision-making.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3793
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Artificial Intelligence Of Things industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Intel, AWS, NXP, Google, Cisco, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Sharp Global, Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, SAS, Uptake, Williot, SAP, AxiomTek, Cognosos, Terminus Group, Falkonry, Hitachi, Sightmachine, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Semifive, and Other Players
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence Of Things market.
Get access to the full description of the report @
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/Artificial-Intelligence-of-Things-Market-3793
It has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market
By Deployment
Edge IoT
Cloud-Based
By Application
Real-Time Machinery Condition Monitoring
Supply Chain Management
Predictive Maintenance
Inventory Management
Energy Consumption Management
Robust Asset Management
Video Surveillance
By Industry
Retail
Agriculture
Logistics
BFSI
Automotive & Transport
Healthcare
Oil & Gas
Key Objectives of the Global Artificial Intelligence Of Things Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Artificial Intelligence Of Things industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Artificial Intelligence Of Things market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
Explore More Related Report @
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management [AI TRISM] Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-trust-risk-and-security-management-market-4175
Wealth Management Platform Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/wealth-management-platform-market-2805
Web Hosting Services Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/web-hosting-services-market-2893
Smart Grid Security Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-grid-security-market-4081
About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube