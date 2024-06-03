Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,528 in the last 365 days.

Artificial Intelligence of Things Market to Touch USD 348.9 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 32.4% by 2031

Artificial Intelligence Of Things (AIoT) Market

AIoT can play a pivotal role in sustainability efforts by optimizing energy consumption, reducing waste, and improving resource management

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 32.4% from 2024 to 2031, from a value of USD 36.95 billion in 2023 to USD 348.9 Billion in 2031.
The AIoT market is experiencing a paradigm shift as the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to revolutionize industries worldwide. One distinctive trend is the rise of AIoT platforms that seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with IoT devices, enabling advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and autonomous decision-making. These platforms empower businesses to extract valuable insights from the massive streams of data generated by IoT devices, leading to enhanced operational efficiency, cost savings, and innovation across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

Another notable aspect of the AIoT market is the increasing focus on edge computing solutions. As the volume of IoT-generated data skyrockets, traditional cloud-based AI approaches encounter latency and bandwidth challenges. Edge AI, which involves deploying AI algorithms directly on IoT devices or at the network edge, addresses these issues by enabling real-time data processing and decision-making.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3793

Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Artificial Intelligence Of Things industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Major companies profiled in the market report include
Intel, AWS, NXP, Google, Cisco, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Sharp Global, Oracle, Microsoft, HPE, SAS, Uptake, Williot, SAP, AxiomTek, Cognosos, Terminus Group, Falkonry, Hitachi, Sightmachine, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Semifive, and Other Players

Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence Of Things market.

Get access to the full description of the report @
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/Artificial-Intelligence-of-Things-Market-3793

It has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market
By Deployment
Edge IoT
Cloud-Based

By Application
Real-Time Machinery Condition Monitoring
Supply Chain Management
Predictive Maintenance
Inventory Management
Energy Consumption Management
Robust Asset Management
Video Surveillance

By Industry
Retail
Agriculture
Logistics
BFSI
Automotive & Transport
Healthcare
Oil & Gas

Key Objectives of the Global Artificial Intelligence Of Things Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Artificial Intelligence Of Things market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Artificial Intelligence Of Things industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Artificial Intelligence Of Things market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market

Explore More Related Report @
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management [AI TRISM] Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-trust-risk-and-security-management-market-4175
Wealth Management Platform Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/wealth-management-platform-market-2805
Web Hosting Services Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/web-hosting-services-market-2893
Smart Grid Security Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-grid-security-market-4081

About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs

Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Artificial Intelligence of Things Market to Touch USD 348.9 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 32.4% by 2031

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more