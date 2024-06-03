Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1,909.40 million at 8.10% CAGR from 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vertebral compression fracture devices market was valued at $866.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in the geriatric population, shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures, and surge in prevalence of spine disorders have boosted the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Key Takeaways:

The balloon kyphoplasty devices segment is estimated to reach $1,694.90 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.50%.

The minimally invasive spine surgery segment is estimated to reach $1,791.40 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60%.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

Rise in incidence of osteoporosis & arthritis, growth in patient awareness about advancements in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement, increase in geriatric population, rise in awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, and increase in physician training are the factors that boost the growth of the market. However, risks associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of vertebral compression fracture devices market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by reduced bone density and increased fracture risk, is a major driver of the vertebral compression fracture devices market. As the global population ages, the prevalence of osteoporosis is rising, leading to an increased incidence of vertebral compression fractures.

Aging Population: The aging population is a significant driver for the market. With the increasing number of elderly individuals, there is a higher likelihood of vertebral compression fractures due to age-related bone density loss and degenerative conditions. This demographic shift is creating a larger patient pool for vertebral compression fracture treatments.

Market Segmentation:

By PRODUCT:

Balloon kyphoplasty devices

Vertebroplasty devices

By SURGERY:

Open spine surgery

Minimally invasive spine surgery

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to the factors such as ease of availability of the devices and services across developing countries, rise in health awareness among the people. Overall, it is projected that the need for vertebral compression fracture devices in developing and developed regions of North America would rise sharply in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Globus Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

SpineWave, Inc.

VEXIM SA

