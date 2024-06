$𝟏𝟗𝟒.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 Boom to AI in Healthcare Market to Skyrocket by 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 with a 𝟑𝟖.𝟏% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 - AMR

AI in Healthcare Market Size

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the healthcare industry, enabling unprecedented advancements in diagnostics, personalized medicine.

This rapid growth underscores the transformative potential of AI technologies in enhancing patient care, streamlining clinical workflows, and advancing medical research.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAI in Healthcare Market by Offering, Algorithm, Application, and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ,โ€ the AI in healthcare market was valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2020, and is anticipated to reach ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2030, growing at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ% from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.

The rise of artificial intelligence has transformed various industries with their core functionalities. Healthcare is one of the sectors that is highly benefited from this groundbreaking technology. It is being used in healthcare for everything from answering patient questions to assisting with surgeries and developing new pharmaceuticals. Moreover, machine learning algorithms analyze vast amounts of medical data to identify patterns and predict disease outcomes. Furthermore, several AI-powered tools automate administrative tasks, optimize resource allocation, and improve patient engagement through virtual assistants and telemedicine. Additionally, AI enables precision medicine by tailoring treatments based on individual genetic and clinical data, resulting in better outcomes and cost savings.

๐ƒ๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐›๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ˆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ: These days, healthcare institutions are using AI to improve the efficiency of all kinds of processes, from back-office tasks to patient care. In healthcare, workers used to spend a lot of time doing paperwork and other administrative tasks. With AI and automation, institutions can help perform many of those mundane tasks, freeing up employee time for other activities and giving them more face-to-face time with patients.

For instance, generative AI helps clinicians with notetaking and content summarization, helping clinicians keep medical records as thorough as possible. The modern technology can also help with accurate coding and sharing of information between departments and billing.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2421

๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž: In a study, it is found that almost 64% of patients are comfortable with the use of AI for around โ€“the-clock access to answers provided by healthcare professionals. AI-powered chatbots, apps, or other interfaces are the AI virtual nurse assistants that can be used to help answer questions about medications, pass-on reports to doctors or surgeons, and help patients schedule a visit with a physician. These sorts of routine tasks help take work off the hands of clinical staff, allowing them to spend more time directly on patient care.

๐‘๐ž๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: AI plays a major role in identifying errors in patientโ€™s self-administered medications. For instance, a study from Natureโ€™s Medicine showed that up to 70% of patients do not take insulin as prescribed. An AI-powered tool just like a Wi-Fi-router used to flag errors in how the patient administers an insulin pen or inhaler.

๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ฎ๐๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž: Frauds in the healthcare sector is a matter of concern. It raises the cost of consumersโ€™ medical premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. By implementing AI, administrators can recognize unusual or suspicious patterns in insurance claims, such as billing for costly services or procedures not performed and performing unnecessary tests to take advantage of insurance payments.

๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐€๐ˆ ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž?

According to a recent study, 83% of patients reported that poor communication is the big reason behind their bad experiences. This has increased the demand for clearer communication between patients and providers. AI technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), predictive analytics, and speech recognition could help healthcare providers have more effective communication with patients. Furthermore, AI tools deliver more specific information about a patientโ€™s treatment options, which is expected to allow the healthcare provider to have more meaningful conversations with the patient for shared decision-making. Additionally, AI-powered diagnostic tools also have the potential to diagnose serious diseases such as various types of cancers, neurological disorders more effectively, reducing treatment costs by up to 50% and improve health outcomes by 40% approximately.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/purchase-options

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐„ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐•๐ž๐ซ๐š๐๐ข๐ ๐ฆ ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒโ€™๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

The global AI in healthcare industry has experienced significant growth due to the increase in the demand for AI-based algorithms in the healthcare sector. Along with this, several leading players in the domain have made alliances such as mergers and acquisitions to foster the industryโ€™s competitiveness. For instance, in March 2024, Veradigm, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based solutions announced its acquisition of ScienceIO, a biomedical language platform designed to transform unstructured biomedical data into contextualized information. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to help several healthcare institutions to adopt cutting-edge AI models for diverse healthcare use cases including patient anonymization, information extraction, record linkage, summarization and predictive analytics.

Similarly, in January 2024, GE HealthCare, a renowned provider of healthcare system products, solutions and services acquired MIM Software Inc., a Cleveland-based provider of imaging analysis software for radiology and other specialties. With this agreement, GE envisioned to adopt the advanced MIM suite of imaging solutions to integrate images from multiple modalities into one treatment plan. Besides, the company also aimed to incorporate advanced processing software to help radiologists and nuclear medicine specialists monitor a patientโ€™s response to a therapy.

To conclude, the increase in volume of healthcare data and rise in complexities of datasets are driving the necessity of modern technologies such as AI in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the increase in the incorporation of machine learning and deep learning technologies in the AI systems to decrease processing times is expected to boost the growth of the sector in the coming years.

๐„๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2421

๐’๐ก๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: The incorporation of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector has enhanced various functionalities and user experiences. The technology helps reduce patientsโ€™ dosage errors, automate administrative workflow, prevent healthcare frauds, offer virtual nursing assistance around-the-clock.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Intโ€™l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter