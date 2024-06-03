FIDO Authentication Market is USD 6.72 billion by 2030 fueled by growing demand for Integration of Blockchain Technology
The integration of FIDO authentication with blockchain technology holds promise enhancing security and privacy in digital transactions and identity managementAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FIDO Authentication Market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 22.8 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Authentication market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for secure and user-friendly authentication solutions increases. Organizations across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, are adopting FIDO standards to enhance security and reduce reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance, a consortium of leading tech companies, has been instrumental in developing protocols that enable passwordless authentication using biometrics, security keys, and other methods. This shift not only improves user experience but also mitigates risks associated with password breaches and phishing attacks, driving market expansion.
The integration of FIDO authentication in mobile devices and web browsers is another factor propelling the market. Major tech giants such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft have incorporated FIDO standards into their platforms, facilitating widespread adoption. This integration allows for seamless authentication experiences across devices and services, promoting a unified security approach. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and growing awareness of data privacy issues are pushing enterprises to adopt robust authentication mechanisms like FIDO
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3779
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the FIDO Authentication industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global FIDO Authentication market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
OneSpan, Aware, Inc., Nok Nok Labs, Inc., Century Longmai Technology Co., Ltd., Daon, Movenda, Thales Security, RSA Security LLC, International Systems Research Co., Yubico, and other players
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the FIDO Authentication market.
Get access to the full description of the report @
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/fido-authentication-market-3779
It has segmented the global FIDO Authentication market
By Component
FIDO Authentication Devices
FIDO Authentication SDKs
FIDO Client SDK
FIDO Server SDK
Services
Technology Consulting
Integration & Deployment
FIDO Certification Services
Support Services
By Application
Payment Processing
PKI/Credential Management
Document Signing
User Authentication
Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & CPG
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Others
Key Objectives of the Global FIDO Authentication Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global FIDO Authentication market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the FIDO Authentication industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the FIDO Authentication market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
Explore More Related Report @
AI Trust, Risk and Security Management [AI TRISM] Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-trust-risk-and-security-management-market-4175
Wealth Management Platform Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/wealth-management-platform-market-2805
Web Hosting Services Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/web-hosting-services-market-2893
Smart Grid Security Market
https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-grid-security-market-4081
About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube