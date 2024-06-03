Polystyrene Foam Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2032 | Published by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing urbanization is one of the major factors driving the global polystyrene foam market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polystyrene foam market size was USD 27.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing urbanization, rising demands for protective packaging, growing consumption of polystyrene foams in food packaging, and significant advancements in polystyrene foam development are some of the key factors driving the global polystyrene foam market revenue growth.

Polystyrene (PS) is a rigid resin that is durable and purely transparent. It is a commonly used plastic created through polymerization of styrene. It is utilized as stiff containers, trays, disposable bowls and plates etc. in the food service industry. PS foams also provide prevention of bacterial contamination in the food items, safety for temperature-sensitive food products, and lowered transportation and packaging costs. This results in its application in the food packaging industry by the launch of innovative PS foam products by major companies. For instance, on 25 January 2022, Tekni-Plex Consumer Products announced the launch of a revised Dolco ProPlus egg carton that includes 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) foam polystyrene.

The latest study on the Polystyrene Foam Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032.Polystyrene Foam Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Polystyrene Foam Market industry include:

DuPont, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Arkema, BASF SE, KANEKA CORPORATION, Versalis S.p.A., Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Limited, Synthos, Tamai Kasei Corporation, TotalEnergies, Xella International, Epsilyte LLC, Kingspan Group, SUNPOR, Knauf Insulation, Drew Foam, ChovA, Sealed Air, Carpenter Co., and NOVA Chemicals Corporate.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Polystyrene Foam Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Expanding Packaging Industry

One of the primary drivers of the polystyrene foam market is the robust growth of the packaging industry. Polystyrene foam is widely used for packaging due to its excellent cushioning and protective properties. It is used to package a variety of products, from electronics and appliances to food and beverages. The increasing demand for safe and efficient packaging solutions, driven by the growth of e-commerce and retail sectors, is propelling the market.

Growth in the Construction Sector

The construction industry is another significant consumer of polystyrene foam. It is used in insulation, roofing, and other building materials due to its excellent thermal insulation and moisture-resistant properties. The rising construction activities, particularly in developing regions, and the growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings are driving the demand for polystyrene foam in construction applications.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented global polystyrene foam market on the basis of foam type, process type, resin type, end-use, and region:

Foam Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Extruded

Injection Molded

Vacuum Formed

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

PVC Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Building and Construction

Packaging

Construction and Industrial Insulation

Automotive

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

