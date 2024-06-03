Metabolomics Market Dynamics: Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030

Metabolomics Market 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metabolomics market size was valued at $2,032 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,663 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government & private funding for metabolomics research, and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments drive the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

Key Takeaways:

Personalized medicine is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Neurological disorder market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Metabolomics Market:

High-throughput Techniques: The development of high-throughput technologies such as mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy has greatly enhanced the ability to analyze metabolites with high precision and accuracy.

Bioinformatics and Data Analysis Tools: Improved bioinformatics tools and software for data analysis have made it easier to interpret complex metabolomic data, facilitating more efficient and insightful research.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries: There is a growing focus on R&D activities within pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to discover new biomarkers for disease diagnosis, drug development, and personalized medicine.

Academic and Research Institutions: Increased funding and support for academic research projects have also fueled advancements in metabolomics studies.

Metabolomics Market Segments:

By PRODUCT AND SERVICES

Metabolomics Instruments

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools And Services

By APPLICATION

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicine

Other Applications

By INDICATION

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors Of Metabolism

Other Indications

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Prominent market players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

