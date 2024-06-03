Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2032 | Published by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Polyurethane Resin Market size is expected to reach USD 1168.1 Million in 2032 registering a CAGR of 3.2%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyurethane (PU) resin market size was USD 863.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of resins in electronic devices for fixing parts and wires and rising demand for bio-based polyurethane resins such as vegetable oils, and usage of polyurethane resins in the healthcare sector for wound dressings are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Polyurethane resins are versatile polymers known for their high durability, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and weathering. They are extensively used across various industries including construction, automotive, furniture, and electronics. The polyurethane resin market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand from these sectors, advancements in polyurethane technology, and the rising need for sustainable and high-performance materials.

The latest study on the Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032.Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market industry include:

The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Co., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Ltd., Ltd., Covestro A.G., Mitsui Chemical, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries, and Perstorp Holdings AB, Alchemie, Inc., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Formlabs, and Henkel AG

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Growing Construction and Infrastructure Development

One of the primary drivers of the polyurethane resin market is the burgeoning construction and infrastructure sector. Polyurethane resins are widely used in building insulation, sealants, adhesives, and coatings due to their superior thermal insulation properties, adhesion strength, and durability. The rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, are boosting the demand for polyurethane products in construction applications.

Expanding Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is a significant consumer of polyurethane resins, utilizing them in various components such as seats, interiors, bumpers, and coatings. Polyurethane resins offer advantages like lightweight, flexibility, and excellent mechanical properties, contributing to vehicle weight reduction and fuel efficiency. The growing automotive production and increasing focus on enhancing vehicle performance and aesthetics are driving the demand for polyurethane resins

Segmentation :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global polyurethane resin market on the basis of resin type, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Water-Based Resins

Solvent-Based Resins

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Construction

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

