BairesDev Recognized for Top Customer References among IAOP’s Global Outsourcing Firms 100®

The software outsourcing company was also included in IAOP®’s listings for Top Innovation Programs and Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Providers’ (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100® for the second consecutive year. The firm earned three top distinctions in the 2024 honors – for customer references, innovation programs, and awards and certifications.



The Global Outsourcing 100®, established as an annual benchmark, recognizes the top outsourcing service providers through a comprehensive scoring system. This includes an independent review by IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting service providers and advisors.

"Our inclusion in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100 reflects our team's dedication and strategic approach to delivering valuable technology solutions to our clients," said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's co-founder and CEO. "Receiving the Top Customer References distinction among the leading 100 global outsourcing firms is evidence of our sustained excellence in service delivery for our clients.”

The IAOP evaluates participating companies across four categories: customer references, industry awards and certifications, innovation programs, and corporate social responsibility initiatives. To earn distinctions, companies must show tangible outcomes through value created for customers, relevant recognitions and certifications, programs that produce new value for clients, or robust corporate social responsibility programs.

"In a year characterized by significant digital disruption, the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® underscores the remarkable success and adaptability of service providers and advisors. This year's list celebrates organizations that have not only thrived but have excelled, innovated, and set new industry standards in this new era," stated Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to BairesDev for securing a well-deserved place among the world's finest.”

BairesDev, renowned for its expertise across diverse industries, deploys a team of more than 4,000 specialists to deliver innovative, high-quality software solutions. This IAOP recognition highlights BairesDev’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional client experiences in challenging market conditions.

