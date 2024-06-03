Multi-Cuvette Spectrophotometer Market to Reach USD 14.19 Billion, with Highest CAGR of 5.2% by 2031
Multi-Cuvette Spectrophotometer Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Multi-Cuvette Spectrophotometer Market is projected to reach USD 14.19 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. It was valued at USD 9.46 Billion in 2023.
The surge in the utilization of spectrophotometer cuvettes is a pivotal factor propelling the multi-cuvette spectrophotometer market.
- These instruments find extensive applications in quality control, kinetics research, scanning, and various other fields. The expanding use cases of these devices are poised to drive further market growth, particularly in developing markets where there's a heightened demand for these instruments across diverse industries.
- The demand for multi-cuvette spectrophotometers stems from their ability to provide precise and accurate measurements, making them indispensable tools for quality control and screening applications. The need for reliable measurements is further amplifying the demand for these instruments. Additionally, the escalating utilization of multi-cuvette spectrophotometers in bioscience, particularly in clinical laboratories for DNA analysis and other fluid tests, is contributing significantly to market growth. Protein analysis and quantitative analysis are other prominent applications driving demand in the bioscience sector.
-In April 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. partnered with the University of California San Diego to establish the Agilent Center of Excellence (CoE) in Cellular Intelligence, aimed at advancing research in cellular biology and drug discovery.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Hach Company
- Agilent Technologies
- Mettler-Toledo International
- Panomex
- Konica Minolta
- PCE Holdings
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Wincom Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PerkinElmer
- Cole Parmer
The pharmaceutical industry, experiencing a boom due to the pandemic-induced demand for COVID-19 drugs and vaccine tests, is a key driver of market growth.
The rising need for advanced multi-cuvette spectrophotometers with wider applications is particularly pronounced in this sector, especially in developing countries witnessing a surge in drug research and production activities. The penetration of these instruments in emerging markets is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period, further bolstering market growth. These portable devices offer durability, enhanced efficiency, and the capability to test samples on-site, making them invaluable tools for various field applications.
Recent Developments
• APEL Co. Ltd. introduced the SPE-100 Series Multi-Cell Spectrophotometer, featuring automatic cuvette handling and data processing for high-throughput analysis in July 2023.
• In November 2023, APEL Co. Ltd. participated in the Analytica China trade show, showcasing their latest multi-cuvette spectrophotometers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
BY PRODUCT
• UV-Vis Spectrophotometer
• UV-Vis-NIR Spectrophotometer
By Product, UV-Vis Spectrophotometers dominated the market in 2023 and are projected to maintain their lead through 2031.
This dominance is attributed to their wide range of applications in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and food and beverage testing. Their versatility, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness make them a preferred choice for many users.
BY TYPE
• Portable
• Benchtop
By Type, Portable spectrophotometers held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to their increasing popularity in field applications.
Their portability, compact size and ease of use make them ideal for on-site testing and analysis in various industries, such as environmental monitoring, food safety testing, and water quality analysis.
BY APPLICATION
• Life Science
• Environmental
• Medical
• Metallurgy
• Food Beverage
• Molecular Diagnostics
• Chemical
• Pharmaceutical
• Geology
• Others
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, leading to increased raw material costs and logistical challenges for manufacturers of multi-cuvette spectrophotometers. Additionally, the economic sanctions imposed on Russia have restricted the export of certain components and technologies, further impacting the production and distribution of these instruments. Moreover, the war has created a sense of uncertainty and instability in the market, leading to cautious spending by potential buyers.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic slowdowns can adversely affect the multi-cuvette spectrophotometer market due to reduced research and development investments and decreased purchasing power of end-users. However, the essential nature of these instruments in critical industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and environmental monitoring provides some resilience against economic downturns. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for multi-cuvette spectrophotometers increased due to their crucial role in vaccine development and testing.
The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for multi-cuvette spectrophotometers
This is driven by the increasing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the rising focus on food safety and quality control, and the growing investments in environmental monitoring. The presence of a large number of research institutions, academic laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies in the region is further contributing to market growth. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives to promote scientific research and development are creating a favorable environment for the growth of the multi-cuvette spectrophotometer market in this region.
Key Takeaways
• The market is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the rising demands in food analysis, environmental concerns, and the adoption of technologically advanced products.
• In May 2023, Agilent Technologies launched the Cary 60 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer with improved features for various applications.
• Portable spectrophotometers are gaining popularity due to their increasing use in field applications.
