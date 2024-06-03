Potassium Sorbate Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2032 | Published by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The global Potassium Sorbate Market size is expected to reach USD 260.3 Million in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global potassium sorbate market size was USD 167.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for extension of shelf life in processed foods, growing adoption of personal care products, rising consumer demand for convenience foods, and increasing globalization of the food supply chain are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Potassium sorbate is a widely used food preservative derived from sorbic acid and potassium hydroxide. It inhibits the growth of mold, yeast, and some bacteria, making it an essential component in food preservation. Apart from its use in the food and beverage industry, potassium sorbate is also utilized in personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and the wine industry. The market for potassium sorbate is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods, rising awareness about food safety, and expanding applications in non-food industries.

The latest study on the Potassium Sorbate Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032. Potassium Sorbate Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Potassium Sorbate Market industry include:

APAC Chemical Corporation, Wanlong Chemicals, Sorbic International PLC, Celanese Corporation, Lubonchem, FBC Industries Inc., Parchem Jinneng Science & Technology Co. Ltd., LexisNexis Risl Solutions, J&K Ingredients, Hawkins Watts Limited, Nantong Acetic Acid, Nantong Alchemy, Biotech BKM Resources anda Veckridge Chemical

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Potassium Sorbate Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the potassium sorbate market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods. As urbanization and busy lifestyles become more prevalent, consumers are increasingly opting for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products, which require effective preservation to extend shelf life and maintain quality. Potassium sorbate’s efficacy as a preservative makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers in the food and beverage industry.

The growing awareness about food safety and the need to prevent foodborne illnesses are also significant drivers. Consumers and regulatory bodies are placing greater emphasis on the safety and quality of food products. Potassium sorbate helps maintain the freshness and safety of food products by preventing microbial growth, thus aligning with the heightened focus on food safety standards.

Segmentation :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global potassium sorbate market on the basis of type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)

Sorbic Acid

Potassium Hydroxide

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)

Fungistatic Agent

Antifoulants

Buffering Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Food Preservatives

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care Products

Industrial Usage

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

