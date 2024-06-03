Forward look: 3 – 16 June 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 13 and 14 June 2024

At the meeting of ministers of the interior, the presidency will report about the progress achieved in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. It will also inform ministers about the state of play of a legislative proposal to combat child sexual abuse. Also on the agenda is a discussion about the extension of the temporary protection for persons having fled from Ukraine after the start of the war and the adoption of a Schengen Declaration.

Ministers will hold two policy debates. The first debate touches on a proposed regulation that aims to facilitate the recognition in a member state of the parenthood of a child which has been established in another member state. A second debate addresses the proposed update of a directive from 2011 on combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography. The presidency will also aim to agree on a negotiation mandate on a directive on combatting corruption.

G7 summit, Apulia, Italy, 13-15 June 2024