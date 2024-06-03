Global Serum-free Media Market is Projected to Grow to US$ 4.08 Billion by 2034 – Fact.MR Report
Rising Production of Biopharmaceuticals and Investments in Enhancing Cell Culture Systems Increasing Need for Serum-free MediaROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As researchers and manufacturers are constantly working to optimize serum-free media compositions to meet the specific needs of different cell types, the market is projected to follow a noteworthy upward trajectory over the next few years. A new study by Fact.MR states that the global serum-free media market is estimated at a value of US$ 1.97 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 7.6% CAGR through 2034.
Serum-free media have several advantages over serum-induced components as they offer greater control over the composition and quality of the culture medium, reducing batch-to-batch variability. Serum-free media also eliminate the possibility of contamination by unknown components in animal serum. These benefits make serum-free media a popular choice among researchers and manufacturers, resulting in market expansion.
Advanced cell culture and bioprocessing technologies are making a significant contribution to market growth. Chemically defined media formulations and recombinant growth factors are two examples of innovations that enhance cell culture system performance and reproducibility. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is further driving the demand for serum-free media.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10037
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Sales of serum-free media across the world are estimated at US$ 1.96 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.08 billion by the end of 2034.
Sales of serum-free media in the United States are estimated at US$ 547 million in 2024.
China occupies 53% share of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 132 million in 2024. The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the next 10 years.
“Serum-free media facilitate precise control and reduce contamination risk. Innovations in formulations and technologies are driving their adoption across industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10037
Absence of essential growth factors, nutrients, and hormones found in serum, necessary for optimal cell growth, is a major drawback of serum-free media. The slow growth in contrast to media containing serum that stimulates cell growth is another drawback. Because serum-free media require a higher degree of reagent purity, it is important to use sterile procedures and pure-grade reagents to ensure increased cell viability. Due to the high cost and difficulty of obtaining the chemicals used in the media, serum-free media are more expensive than serum.
Competitive Landscape
The serum-free media market is dominated by established companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Lonza, Corning, GE Healthcare, HiMedia, Bio-Rad, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Sartorius, and Cytiva. These players offer a variety of serum-free media solutions for various cell culture applications.
In July 2023, PromoCell introduced the "PromoExQ MSC Growth Medium XF" specifically for cell therapy manufacturing. This xeno- and serum-free medium aligns with their GMP certification scheme and is optimized for the in-vitro expansion of human MSCs in a GMP-regulated environment. This ensures consistent growth and maintenance of various multipotent MSCs.
In May 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific established a new bioprocessing innovation and merger center in China. This center aims to leverage local resources and expertise to optimize cell culture media and processes. This will facilitate the development of biotherapeutics, advanced therapies, and vaccine production within China. These developments highlight the continued innovation and growth within the serum-free media market, driven by the increasing demand for cell-based therapies and the need for well-defined and controlled culture environments.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Ankle Syndesmosis Treatment Device Market: The market is currently valued at US$ 184.8 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a steady 7.9% CAGR, reaching US$ 396.7 million by 2034. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries, particularly among athletes. Ankle syndesmosis injuries are common in this population, and the demand for effective treatment devices is rising accordingly.
Antibody Fragments Market: The market is projected for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.9% to reach USD 13.41 billion by 2032. This expansion is driven by several factors. Antibody fragments offer a targeted and effective approach for treating various cancers, leading to increased demand. Compared to full-length antibodies, fragments are easier to penetrate cells, making them suitable for treating diseases like COVID-19 and tumors.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other