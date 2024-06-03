Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC Shares Tips on Dealing with Insurance Companies After an Accident
LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is pleased to announce that it helps individuals deal with insurance companies after an accident. Its expert team of personal injury lawyers in Independence, MO, works closely with clients to ensure they get the compensation they deserve without the hassle and stress.
Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC proudly represents individuals injured due to someone else’s negligence. Their experienced personal injury lawyers in Independence, MO, recommend clients schedule a consultation as soon as possible after the accident. While individuals often focus on healing, time is of the essence for personal injury claims. Potential clients should bring any documentation, including accident reports and medical records, to give their attorneys a clear picture of the event. Their team will familiarize themselves with the situation and recommend the appropriate steps to guarantee full compensation for lost wages, pain and suffering, medical bills, and more. Their lawyers will handle all communication with the insurance company to eliminate stress and ensure individuals don’t make mistakes that can cost their claim.
Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers comprehensive legal services to help individuals injured in an accident. However, they aren’t just personal injury lawyers. They also proudly serve as divorce lawyers in Independence, MO, ensuring individuals get a fair outcome for their divorce cases.
Anyone interested in learning how to deal with insurance companies after an accident can find out more by visiting the Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC website or calling 1-816-347-1818.
About Kelly, Reed, & Jansen: Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a trusted law firm serving Lee’s Summit and the surrounding communities in Missouri. Their experienced lawyers provide personal injury, criminal defense, DWI/DUI defense, and family law services. Clients can trust their team to provide compassionate representation that helps them achieve the desired results.
Dave Kelly
Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC proudly represents individuals injured due to someone else’s negligence. Their experienced personal injury lawyers in Independence, MO, recommend clients schedule a consultation as soon as possible after the accident. While individuals often focus on healing, time is of the essence for personal injury claims. Potential clients should bring any documentation, including accident reports and medical records, to give their attorneys a clear picture of the event. Their team will familiarize themselves with the situation and recommend the appropriate steps to guarantee full compensation for lost wages, pain and suffering, medical bills, and more. Their lawyers will handle all communication with the insurance company to eliminate stress and ensure individuals don’t make mistakes that can cost their claim.
Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC offers comprehensive legal services to help individuals injured in an accident. However, they aren’t just personal injury lawyers. They also proudly serve as divorce lawyers in Independence, MO, ensuring individuals get a fair outcome for their divorce cases.
Anyone interested in learning how to deal with insurance companies after an accident can find out more by visiting the Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC website or calling 1-816-347-1818.
About Kelly, Reed, & Jansen: Kelly, Reed & Jansen LLC is a trusted law firm serving Lee’s Summit and the surrounding communities in Missouri. Their experienced lawyers provide personal injury, criminal defense, DWI/DUI defense, and family law services. Clients can trust their team to provide compassionate representation that helps them achieve the desired results.
Dave Kelly
Kelly, Symonds & Reed LLC
+1 816-347-1818
dave@mokanlegal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn