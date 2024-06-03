Herpes Zoster Treatment Market Updates : to Surpass USD 303.42 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 3.4% CAGR

Herpes Zoster Treatment Market

North America accounted for majority of global herpes zoster treatment market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Herpes Zoster Treatment Market by, Treatment Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." ," according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. The Global Herpes Treatment Market size is valued at $217.09 million by 2020 and is expected to reach $303.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030, respectively.

Herpes, also known as shingles, is a viral infection that causes painful rashes on the skin, which occur when patients with autoimmune diseases or immune cells are depleted one grows it Herpes is caused by the same varicella zoster virus, the same virus that It also causes chicken pox. After chickenpox, the virus lies dormant in certain tissues for years, and reactivation causes herpes zoster.

Also, people with herpes can have someone who has never had chickenpox, but that person will only get chickenpox and not chickenpox Herpes is common in older adults due to a weakened immune system. Individuals undergoing radiation therapy or chemotherapy have a weakened immune system and are more likely to contract herpes.

Also, major market drivers for growth of herpes infection treatment market are increasing age population, increasing incidence of herpes, increasing awareness of varicella vaccine usage, various policies a are used to combat a growing number of diseases worldwide. However, lack of skilled labor is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, advances in pharmaceutical manufacturing provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current herpes zoster treatment market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth herpes zoster treatment market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future herpes zoster treatment market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the herpes zoster treatment market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By treatment type, the antiviral medications segment held major share in the global herpes zoster treatment market in 2020.

On the basis of route of administration, the oral segment held largest herpes zoster treatment market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

According to distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Abbott Laboratory

Bausch Health

Cipla Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

