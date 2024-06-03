Menstrual Cup Market to Reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Eco-Consciousness and Government Initiatives
The Menstrual Cup Market Size , valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 2.36 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
The menstrual cup market is witnessing a significant surge, driven by increasing environmental consciousness and growing government initiatives to promote menstrual hygiene awareness. These factors, coupled with the numerous benefits offered by menstrual cups like cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and convenience, are expected to propel the market forward in the coming years.
List of Menstrual Cup Market Companies Profiled in Report:
- Diva International Inc.
- EARTH CARE SOLUTION
- Fleurcup
- INTIMINA
- irona Hygiene Private Limited
- Keeper Inc
- Lena Cup
- Mooncup Ltd
- OrganicCup ApS
- Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited
- Ruby Cup
- Saalt
- SochGreen
The rising focus of governments on creating awareness about menstrual health and hygiene is expected to significantly increase the adoption of menstrual cups among women. For instance, in April 2022, the Rajkot district panchayat, India, collaborated with Lal Sakhi, an NGO, to launch a pilot project providing menstrual cups to women in the district. This initiative aimed to improve menstrual hygiene awareness and practices.
Furthermore, the numerous benefits offered by menstrual cups, such as reduced vaginal irritation, longer wear time, fewer leaks, and cost savings compared to tampons and pads, are anticipated to drive market growth. Additionally, the growing availability and awareness of menstrual products' environmental impact is another significant factor propelling market growth. A report published by the Life Cycle Initiative in November 2021 highlighted the lower environmental impact of reusable menstrual products compared to disposable ones. With women using thousands of disposable menstrual products during their lifetime, the shift towards eco-friendly menstrual cups represents a significant step towards environmental sustainability.
Furthermore, increasing product launches by various companies are contributing to market growth by increasing product availability. For example, in June 2022, Laiqa launched the Period Cup, a reusable menstrual cup in India, while Flex Co. launched its Softcup product at U.S. retailers like CVS and Amazon in June 2021.
Menstrual cups offer a clear advantage in terms of environmental sustainability compared to disposable sanitary pads and tampons
Reusable and lasting for several years, menstrual cups significantly reduce waste generation. This aligns with the growing focus on eco-friendly products and government initiatives promoting sustainable development. Care Form Labs, an Indian startup, exemplifies this trend with its launch of the "Onpery" brand in October 2022. This brand offers a range of sustainable menstrual products, including menstrual cups, reusable sanitary pads, and period underwear.
The market has witnessed a gradual shift towards menstrual cups in recent years. Women are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits offered by these products, and manufacturers are continuously innovating to provide improved comfort and user experience. Leading players are launching menstrual cups in different shapes and sizes to cater to individual needs. Additionally, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and convenience are significant factors driving the demand for these products. For instance, Care Form Labs Private Limited redesigned its menstrual cups in March 2021 with a user-centered design to enhance ease of use and adoption.
Another significant factor driving market growth is the rising number of government initiatives promoting the adoption of reusable menstrual cups. Government funding for feminine hygiene products has increased considerably, with regulatory organizations working towards ensuring women's access to these products. Consequently, several campaigns and initiatives are being organized to promote the adoption of menstrual cups among menstruating women. For instance, as reported by the Times of India, the Karnataka state government in India decided to distribute menstrual cups to adolescent girls in government schools.
Major companies are also actively involved in launching awareness campaigns to promote menstrual cup adoption. These campaigns leverage digital media platforms to reach a broader audience. For example, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited launched the "ReuseKaroSaveKaro" campaign in June 2023 to highlight the importance of reusable menstrual care products and promote eco-friendly alternatives like the Sirona Menstrual Cup.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
• Reusable
• Disposable
By Material Type
• Medical grade silicones
• Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)
• Natural gum rubber (Latex)
By Distribution Channel type
• Pharmacies & Retail Stores
• Online Stores
The reusable menstrual cup segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period
Factors like increasing awareness of menstrual hygiene, rising product launches, reduced plastic waste generation, and support for sustainable development are expected to fuel the growth of this segment. Reusable menstrual cups are small, flexible cups inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. They come in various sizes, catering to different needs and flow levels. Moreover, their durability, lasting up to ten years with proper care, significantly reduces solid waste generation. The growing focus on menstrual cup awareness initiatives is further boosting the demand for reusable menstrual cups, propelling segment growth.
North America to Dominate the Market
• Increasing adoption of menstrual cups due to a growing emphasis on menstruation management.
• Rising focus on the utilization of eco-friendly products.
• Wider product availability compared to other regions.
• Supportive government initiatives promoting menstrual health and hygiene.
For instance, on Menstrual Hygiene Day in May 2021, United States Representative Grace Meng introduced the Menstrual Equity for All Act. This act aims to ensure equitable access to period supplies, allowing millions of women to participate fully in society. Such initiatives are expected to continue driving the demand for menstrual cups in North America.
Furthermore, the high female population in the region also contributes to the market's growth. Statistics Canada reported that women comprised 50.9% of the Canadian population aged 15 or older in 2021. Similarly, the World Bank statistics for 2021 indicate that women make up around 50.5% of the U.S. population. This significant female demographic translates to a large potential consumer base for menstrual cups in North America.
Recent Developments
• December 2023: The Flex Company acquired Allbodies Inc., this acquisition highlights the growing focus on women's health and well-being beyond just menstrual products. While Flex Co. has surpassed menstrual cups in U.S. sales with over 130 million units sold, this acquisition suggests a broader strategic move towards comprehensive women's health solutions.
• September 2023: Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited's Pee Safe brand secured USD 3 million in a Series B funding round. This funding signifies investor confidence in the menstrual hygiene market and can be used to fuel product development, marketing initiatives, and market expansion plans.
Key Takeaways for the Menstrual Cup Market Study
• In-depth analysis of growth drivers and restraining factors impacting the menstrual cup market.
• Comprehensive segmentation of the market by product type, distribution channel, and region.
• Identification of lucrative market opportunities for existing and potential players.
• Competitive landscape assessment with key player profiles and market share analysis.
• Forecasted market size and growth projections for the coming years.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Menstrual Cup Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation, By Product Type
Chapter 9 Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation, By Material Type
Chapter 10 Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel type
Chapter 11 Regional Analysis
Chapter 12 Company profile
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 15 Conclusion
Continued…
