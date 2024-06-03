Fighting Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains one of the greatest threats to marine ecosystems as it undermines national and regional efforts to manage fisheries sustainably as well as endeavours to conserve marine biodiversity.

Fisheries resources available to bona fide fishers are removed by IUU fishing, which can lead to the collapse of local fisheries, with small-scale fisheries in developing countries proving particularly vulnerable.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing, have a look at FAO’s resources showcasing the Organization’s work to counter IUU fishing.

For additional resources, have a look at the publications catalogue.

Voluntary Guidelines for Transshipment

These guidelines are intended to complement and support efforts and policies to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU fishing and related activities. They provide assistance to countries and organizations in developing new transshipment regulations, revising existing regulations, and integrating these within the broader regulatory framework.

Implementation of the International Plan of Action to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing

1. Methodologies and indicators for the estimation of the magnitude and impact of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing: 1.1 Principles and approaches

This first volume in a series of guidance documents on this topic outlines guiding principles and approaches applicable to a broad range of IUU fishing estimation scenarios.

1. Methodologies and indicators for the estimation of the magnitude and impact of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing: 1.2 A practical guide to delivering an estimate

Applying the principles and approaches from Volume 1 of this series, this guide details the steps necessary to plan, execute and present IUU estimates. For the initial planning phase, it provides information on how to work with stakeholders to define objectives, examine and catalogue available data, and then match the objectives with the available data to determine the most useful estimation methods.

1. Methodologies and indicators for the estimation of the magnitude and impact of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing: 1.3 A catalogue of examples

This document complements previous technical guidance documents on planning and executing IUU fishing estimation studies by providing a catalogue of 26 estimation methodologies from published studies.

Implementation of the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries

This booklet offers a glimpse into the objectives of the Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries and the instruments and guidelines built on the Code over the last 25 years in support of the implementation of its wide-ranging provisions. More on the Code here.

Joining forces to shape the fishery sector of tomorrow: Promoting safety and decent work in fisheries through the application of international standards

This brochure showcases some international binding fisheries conventions and agreements that promote the safety of fishers and their vessels, the training of fishers, and responsible fisheries operations.

Understanding and implementing catch documentation schemes − a guide for national authorities

Catch documentation schemes (CDS) assist countries in obtaining information about the legality of fish. This guide includes the legal and policy background to CDS, an introduction to the features and requirements of existing schemes, and guidance on how to identify key data elements.

Further reading

Additional resources