Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,382 in the last 365 days.

Healthy soils for a healthy life and environment

The Global Soil Partnership (GSP) is a globally recognized mechanism established in 2012 with the mission to position soils in the Global Agenda and to promote sustainable soil management. The Partnership, hosted by FAO, works hard to improve soil governance to guarantee productive soils towards food security, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable development for all.  #GlobalSoilPartnership #SoilHealth

You just read:

Healthy soils for a healthy life and environment

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more