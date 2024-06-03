Making livestock systems more sustainable

FAO’s role in livestock and the environment

Livestock are key drivers for sustainable development in agriculture. They contribute to food security, nutrition, poverty alleviation, and economic growth. Through the adoption of best practices, the sector can reduce its environmental impacts and become more efficient in the use of resources

FAO provides comprehensive analysis of the sector from a social, economic and environmental perspective and develops tools and policy guidance for sustainable livestock development. It provides policy advice, institutional capacity building, monitoring of progress, and facilitates multi-stakeholder partnerships, including governments, private sector, civil society and non-government organizations, international institutions, and academia.

As part of achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement, FAO is committed to assist countries to approach zero hunger while tackling climate change through improved livestock systems management.