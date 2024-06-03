Bridging the gender gap in animal health services

Through an FAO-supported training, Blessing Andrew, the sole practicing woman veterinary paraprofessional in Sanga in Nigeria’s southern Kaduna State, realized that she could be a vital resource to the many women farmers who need access to animal health care. ©FAO/Habila Umar

With a client base of around 500 farmers, Blessing Andrew is an active veterinary animal health worker in her community. In fact, she is the sole practicing woman veterinary paraprofessional (VPP) in Sanga, in Nigeria’s southern Kaduna State.

In general, the animal health profession remains heavily male-dominated across most of Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, where women comprise an estimated 20-30 percent of the national animal health workforce.



Despite being a qualified paraprofessional with a two-year diploma in this field, Blessing found farmers questioning her competence and abilities, particularly in handling large ruminants. She was also often paid less for providing the same services as her male counterparts, with Blessing at times operating at a loss.

Given these disparities, Blessing struggled to motivate herself to continue down this career path, although the demand for her services was high.

A tailored training for VPPs, provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ahmadu Bello University’s College of Agriculture and Animal Science renewed her drive to stay in this field.



“Before the VPP training, I was running my practice with no motivation due to the little profit I made and sometimes I thought of quitting. After participating in the VPP training, I dusted off the equipment I had abandoned and began to take my practice seriously. I’m glad it paid off,” Blessing describes.



FAO’s gender-responsive approach emphasizes reaching women by offering training to all those who manage livestock, understanding the division of tasks and decision-making within households and employing communication and techniques that are gender-sensitive.