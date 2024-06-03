China Sanya's Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Actively Expanding Agricultural "Friends Circle"

SANYA, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Tropical Applied Post-harvest Research Center, Hainan, launched a joint project with the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Limited (PFR). This initiative aims to provide post-harvest freshness solutions for Hainan's tropical agriculture and the global tropical premium fruit and vegetable industry at the same latitude.



Since November 2023, Hainan representatives have visited New Zealand several times at PFR's invitation for the cooperation on Tropical Post-harvest Research Project-Yazhou Bay.

The establishment of the "New Zealand PFR Tropical Post Harvest Freshness Technology Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Cooperation Base" in Sanya marks a significant milestone in agricultural collaboration between China and New Zealand.

In recent years, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City has focused on the entire seed industry chain, innovating on integrated systems to build comprehensive science and technology platforms such as the Sanya International Seed Industry Science and Technology Innovation Centre and the Seed Industry CRO Platform. These platforms facilitate international scientific exchanges, cooperation, investment, and incubation in the seed industry, and provide molecular testing, genotyping, seed quality testing, and other services for enterprises in the area.

By far, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City has attracted a cumulative investment of approximately 57.2 billion yuan in fixed assets, and 9,310 registered enterprises. It has cultivated and introduced 168 national high-tech enterprises, and over 30 research institutes and key universities including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Ocean University of China. Additionally, 189 leading domestic and international seed industry enterprises, such as China Seed Group and Germany's KWS, have established a presence in the area.

Going forward, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City plans to further leverage its strengths in scientific research, industrial ecology, and industry empowerment, aiming at developing into an internationally influential platform for agribusiness exchange and cooperation.

Source: Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City

