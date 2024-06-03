Chromatography Resin Market is Estimated to be US$ 4.01 Billion with a CAGR of 5.3% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Chromatography Resins Gaining Ground on Back of Growing Demand for High-Quality Monoclonal Antibodies in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors: Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chromatography resin market is forecasted to reach US$ 4.01 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 2.39 billion in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR. High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-high-performance chromatography (UHPLC) are gaining popularity due to advanced methods on the back of their superior accuracy and separation efficiency. These technologies are significantly contributing to the growth of the chromatography resin market.Expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is pushing up chromatography resin sales as the need for high-quality, pure monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, biologics, and therapeutic proteins rises. Chromatography resins are becoming an essential component for successful purification in these processes. Technological breakthroughs in genetic engineering, synthetic biology, and other fields are driving the demand for chromatography resins.Chromatography resins play a vital role in purifying and separating genetic enzymes, modified proteins, and other biomolecules for many applications. The need for chromatography resins is projected to grow as the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors broaden their uses.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global chromatography resin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is projected to account for 27.9% of the global market share by 2034.Sales of chromatography resins in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sectors are estimated to reach US$ 2.38 billion by the end of 2034. The United States is estimated to account for 72.7% market share in the North American region in 2024.The Canada market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market in China is forecasted to generate revenue worth 651.1 million by the end of 2034.“Sales of natural chromatographic resins are projected to expand at a steady rate due to its benefits, which include excellent resolution, minimal nonspecific binding, good selectivity, and high capacity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Technological Advancements in Chromatography Resin ProductionThe chromatography resin market is poised for fresh growth opportunities amid technological advancements. Innovations in chromatography techniques like ion exchange, affinity, hydrophobic interaction, and size exclusion are fueling the need for efficient resin solutions. These techniques streamline processes, enhance analysis, and boost separation efficiency. Forecasts suggest that growing focus and funding on research and development (R&D) are projected to propel the demand for chromatography resins.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeKey players in the chromatography resin industry include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Pall Corporation, Waters Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Merck KGaA, Expedeon Ltd., GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer Inc., Life Technology Corporation, Knauer GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., and W.R. Grace & Co.Recent Developments:Cytiva: In November 2023, Cytiva introduced a new technique called Protein Select, aimed at streamlining and accelerating recombinant protein purification. Amanda Halford, president of bioprocess, highlighted that this method uses a self-cleaving traceless tag and complementary affinity chromatography resin to standardize purification for all proteins, eliminating the need for specific affinity binding partners for each protein.Shimadzu Corporation: In September 2023, Shimadzu launched its new Nexera LC-40 HPLC system. The Nexera LC-40 is designed to provide high-performance and reliable chromatography analysis for a variety of applications, including pharmaceutical research, food safety, and environmental testing.Tosoh Bioscience LLC: In March 2020, Tosoh Bioscience introduced SkillPak 1 mL and 5 mL pre-packed columns. These columns are intended to expedite the synthesis and resin screening of monoclonal antibodies, antibody constructs, oligonucleotides, proteins, and viruses, enhancing the process development for biomolecule separation and purification.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Chromatographic Silica Resin Market : The global chromatographic silica resin market is expected to be worth US$ 118.4 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034. The market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 178.7 million by 2034. Agarose Resin Market : Global demand for agarose resins stands at a market valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to increase at an impressive 8.6% CAGR over the next ten years. As such, by the end of 2033, the global agarose resin market is predicted to reach a size of US$ 3.9 billion.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com