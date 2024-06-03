IoT in Education Market to Reach USD 46.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI and Analytics Integration

IoT in Education Market Size

IoT growth in education is driven by advancements in wireless networking, increased cloud platform adoption, and advanced data analytics solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the IoT In education industry generated $8.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $46.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in education refers to the integration of internet-connected devices and technologies into educational environments to enhance learning, teaching, and administrative processes. These devices collect and exchange data, allowing for improved communication, efficiency, and personalization of the educational experience.

The growth of the IoT in the education market is majorly driven by the development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, and advent of advanced data analytics & data processing. However, data security & privacy concerns and high implementation & maintenance cost of IoT devices restrain the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, a reduction in the cost of connected devices and IoT traction among the education sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the IoT in education market, globally.

The pandemic has highlighted the necessity of digital solutions in the education sector. Post-COVID, there are increased opportunities for cloud-based solution and IoT-based technology in sectors. The IoT has gained attention from educators and school administrators globally due to its potential in the education system. As it has capacity to connect devices, machines, and other objects to a shared network. In addition, IoT in education sectors can facilitate learning system in new and exciting ways.

Furthermore, IoT in education can provide school administrators with more accurate data about everything from student performance to class attendance. This data can be employed to identify areas that need improvement and create strategies for ensuring maximum learning outcomes. In addition, it provides an extra layer of security in monitoring and preventing unauthorized access to educational resources. With the sensors, cameras, and other devices connected to an IoT network, educational institute can secure their premises effectively and keep track of the building. Furthermore, the Internet of Things allows remote access to all materials and online lessons.

By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting of nearly three-fourths of the IoT In education market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of IoT devices in education sector to enhance operation, propels the growth of the hardware segment. However, the software segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as IoT software helps to reduce the time and costs for the education sector.

By end user, the higher education segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the IoT In education market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Higher educational institutions play a pivotal role in shaping the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in education. Through research, development, and innovative practices, universities and colleges have been influential in leveraging IoT technology to enhance the educational experience. However, the K-12 segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 20.7% from 2023 to 2032. The growing emphasis on incorporating immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create more interactive and engaging learning experiences for K-12.

Based on application, the classroom management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the IoT In education market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. IoT plays a pivotal role in improving classroom management by introducing innovative technologies that enhance the learning environment. IoT devices, such as sensors and smart equipment, are strategically deployed in classrooms to streamline various aspects of management. However, the learning management system segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032. Growth in the adoption of learning management system (LMS) solution is to streamline and enhance the administration, delivery, and management of educational content and training programs.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the IoT in education market. The adoption of IoT in education growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest Internet of Things (IoT) in education market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of advanced technology such as AI/ML big data and others, which is particularly fueling regional market growth. In addition, surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

• Google LLC

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the IoT In education market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

