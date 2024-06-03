Increasing Consumer Awareness of Pets' Health-Specific Needs: Global Pet Food Ingredients Market; by TNR
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market to Reach US$ 74.1 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 7.2% during 2024 – 2034WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet food ingredients are the various components used in the formulation of pet food products designed to meet the dietary and nutritional needs of pets such as dogs, cats, birds, and other companion animals. These ingredients encompass a wide range of food sources, including meats, grains, vegetables, fats, vitamins, and minerals. Each ingredient plays a specific role in providing essential nutrients required for maintaining the health, growth, and overall well-being of pets. The increase in pet ownership, particularly among millennials and Generation Z, is a significant driver. These demographics tend to be well-informed and health-conscious, seeking out pet food products with high-quality, sustainable ingredients. This trend supports the demand for organic, non-GMO, and ethically sourced ingredients.
Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth Drivers
Humanization of Pets: The humanization of pets is a major growth driver, as pet owners increasingly view pets as family members. This trend leads to higher demand for premium pet food products that use high-quality, natural, and organic ingredients. Owners are willing to invest more in their pets' diets, seeking out products that ensure health and longevity.
Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: Growing consumer concern about environmental sustainability and ethical sourcing practices is influencing the market. There is increasing demand for sustainably sourced ingredients, including responsibly sourced meats, sustainable fish, and plant-based alternatives. This aligns with broader consumer trends toward sustainability and ethical consumption.
Based on the Form, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Pet Food Ingredients Market During the Forecast Period?
Wet segment is projected as the fastest growing segment by usage in the Pet Food Ingredients market during the forecasted period. Wet pet food ingredients are the various components used in the formulation of moist pet food products designed to meet the dietary and nutritional needs of pets, primarily dogs and cats. Unlike dry pet food, wet pet food contains higher moisture content, typically ranging from 70% to 85%. This type of pet food is often packaged in cans, pouches, or trays and offers a palatable, aromatic, and textured alternative to dry kibble. One of the primary drivers of wet pet food is its palatability. Wet food tends to be more aromatic and flavorful than dry kibble, making it highly appealing to pets. The texture and moisture content can make it easier for pets, especially those with dental issues or older pets with decreased appetite, to chew and enjoy their meals. This enhanced palatability drives pet owners to choose wet food to ensure their pets eat well and enjoy their diet. Wet pet food often contains higher levels of protein and fat, which can be beneficial for pets requiring more concentrated sources of energy and nutrients. The higher moisture content also helps with hydration, particularly important for cats who may not drink enough water. Ingredients that provide these benefits, such as fresh meats and fish, are in high demand for their role in maintaining pet health.
Based on the Source Segment, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Pet Food Ingredients Market During the Forecast Period?
Animal Based Pet Food Ingredients is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the Pet Food Ingredients market during the forecast period. Animal-based pet food ingredients are components derived from animals used in the formulation of pet food products. These ingredients are crucial in providing essential nutrients that support the health, growth, and well-being of pets. Animal-based ingredients are rich in proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, making them highly valuable for formulating balanced pet diets. Animal-based ingredients are highly valued for their nutritional content. They provide complete proteins, meaning they contain all essential amino acids required by pets. These ingredients are crucial for muscle development, tissue repair, and overall growth. Additionally, they supply essential fatty acids, vitamins (such as B vitamins), and minerals (such as iron and zinc), which are vital for various bodily functions, including immune support and metabolic processes. Pet owners prioritize these ingredients to ensure their pets receive balanced and complete nutrition.
Based on Region Segment, which is the Fastest Growing Region in the Pet Food Ingredients Market in 2023?
Asia-Pacific region is projected as the fastest growing region in the Pet Food Ingredients market in 2023. The rise in pet ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India, is a significant demand driver. Economic growth, urbanization, and changing lifestyles have led more people to adopt pets as companions. This increase in pet population directly translates to higher demand for pet food, thereby boosting the need for diverse and high-quality pet food ingredients. The trend of humanizing pets is gaining momentum in the Asia-Pacific region, with pet owners increasingly treating their pets as family members. This shift has led to a greater emphasis on the quality and nutritional value of pet food. Consumers are seeking premium, human-grade ingredients for their pets, similar to those they consume themselves. This trend drives the demand for high-quality proteins, whole grains, and natural additives, fostering growth in the pet food ingredients market.
A few of the key companies operating in the Pet Food Ingredients market are listed below:
o BASF SE
o Cargill, Incorporated
o Darling Ingredients Inc
o DSM
o Gillco Ingredients
o Green Source Organics
o Ingredion
o Mowi
o SARIA International GmbH
o Symrise
o The Scoular Company
o Other Industry Participants
Global Pet Food Ingredients Market
By Pet
• Dogs
• Cats
• Fish
• Others
By Form
• Dry
• Wet
By Nature
• Organic
• Inorganic
By Source
• Taste Masking
• Animal-based
• Plant derivatives
• Synthetic
By Ingredient
• Meat & Meat Products
o Deboned Meat
o Meat Meal
o Others
• Cereals
o Corn & Cornmeal
o Wheat & Wheatmeal
o Barley
o Rice
o Others
• Fruits & vegetables
o Fruits
o Potatoes
o Carrot
o Others
• Fats
o Fish Oil
o Tallow
o Lard
o Poultry Fat
o Vegetable Oil
• Additives
o Vitamins & Minerals
o Enzymes
o Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
