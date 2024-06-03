$BRETT Goes Live on the Seamless Protocol

The top memecoin on Base is added to its lending and borrowing DeFi protocol as a supply-only asset

DUBAI, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular memecoin $BRETT today announced that it is now available as an asset on the Seamless Protocol, the popular lending and borrowing DeFi protocol for Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain.

$BRETT is initially available on the Seamless Protocol as supply only, meaning users have the ability to earn future rewards only by depositing $BRETT. $BRETT is only one of 12 coins listed on the Seamless Protocol, with most assets being either stablecoins or wrapped and staked Ether.



Spring has been the season for the re-emerging memecoin asset class, with $BRETT leading the way. Over the course of May, $BRETT has nearly reclaimed its all-time market cap.



The Seamless Protocol is the first decentralized, native lending and borrowing protocol on Base, providing access to Base’s most popular assets for borrowing and supplying, providing a passive reward stream for its users. Seamless evolves the traditional DeFi lending model by implementing an innovative and permissionless smart contract system for users to supply and borrow without requiring high collateral lockups.



$BRETT is one of the original characters of the Boy’s Club written by Matt Furie, the creator of the famous cartoon that has also inspired the popular Pepe meme and popular $PEPE memecoin. $BRETT involves a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a 6% transaction tax distributed to liquidity pools and burned tokens, aiming to reduce the overall supply and potentially increase the value over time.



To learn more, check out BRETT at:



Tg: https://t.me/basedbrett

X: https://twitter.com/basedbrett

Website: https://www.basedbrett.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.



