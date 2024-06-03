Edge Computing Market Can Touch Approximately USD 16.557 billion, Developing at a Rate of 32.8% By 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global edge computing market was valued at $ 1,734.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 16,556.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The edge computing market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in countries such as India. In addition, the advent of 5G network is also expected to push the datacenter operators and enterprises to build more edge datacenters to cope with the advanced uptake of the internet of things (IoT).

The global edge computing market is witnessing significant trends driven by pressing challenges and emerging opportunities. One such trend is the escalation of latency issues in networks and the imposition of bandwidth restrictions for data storage in central cloud systems. These issues have been exacerbated by the growing load on cloud infrastructure worldwide and the proliferation of intelligent applications.

The massive volume of data generated by various devices and applications places immense strain on centralized cloud centers, leading to network congestion and latency problems during data processing between devices and the cloud. This scenario underscores the rising demand for edge computing solutions, which alleviate these challenges by enabling real-time data analysis and processing closer to the data source.

Despite the evident benefits, the adoption of edge computing faces obstacles such as the requirement for additional local hardware and higher maintenance costs, which may impede industry growth.

However, amidst these challenges lie promising opportunities. The advent of 5G networks and the development of numerous frameworks and languages for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are expected to drive significant growth in the edge computing market in the coming years. The deployment of 5G networks is anticipated to escalate the burden on physical data centers, leading to increased demand for bandwidth and reduced latency. Consequently, operators will need to establish more data centers, presenting lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

North America dominated the overall edge computing market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing trend of internet of things (IoT) and growth in IoT device connection in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in awareness among people about various Internet of Things (IoT) in this region is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Some of the key edge computing market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

