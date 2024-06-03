Meal Kit Market to Reach $43.4 Billion by 2031 | AMR

The meal kit market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the adoption of cooking as a hobby coupled with rising concern towards health.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Meal Kit Market," The meal kit market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄

Current Market Value: $11.1 billion in 2021

Future Market Value: Estimated to reach $43.4 billion by 2031

Growth Rate: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

• Impact of the Pandemic:

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a significant rise in the use of meal kits, promoting social distancing and reducing grocery store visits.

In 2020, nearly 25% of U.S. households tried meal kit services, compared to less than 15% before the pandemic.

• Increase in Female Workforce:

The busy schedules of dual-income households, particularly with the rise in female labor force participation, have driven the demand for convenient meal solutions.

Female labor force participation in the U.S. increased to 57.4% in 2019, up from 57.1% in 2018.

• Health Consciousness:

Consumers are increasingly aware of their diet's impact on health, preferring meal kits that offer fresh ingredients without additives or preservatives.

• Dietary Preferences:

The growing vegan population and demand for plant-based foods have led to the introduction of specialized meal kits catering to these preferences.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

•Meal Type:

Non-Vegetarian: Held the highest market share in 2021.

•Offering Type:

Cook & Eat: Dominated the market in 2021.

•Distribution Channel:

Online: Accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

•Regional Analysis:

North America: The largest market in 2021, expected to maintain dominance.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀

Limited Availability in Smaller Cities: Meal kits are less accessible in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, missing a significant potential customer base.

High Prices: The cost of meal kits compared to traditional cooking methods remains a barrier.

𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Personalized Meal Kits: Offering customized meal kits based on individual preferences is attracting more consumers.

Plant-Based Meal Kits: The rise of veganism has driven demand for plant-based meal kits, with companies like Freshly, Purple Carrot, and Fresh n' Lean leading the charge.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key Companies: Blue Apron, LLC., Daily Harvest, Fresh n' Lean, Global Belly, Gobble, Gousto, HelloFresh, Hungryroot, Marley Spoon AG, Nestlé Group, Oisix ra Daichi Inc., Pruvit Ventures, Inc., Snap Kitchen, LLC., The Kroger Co., Yumble.

Strategies: These companies are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to expand their market share.

Key findings of the study

• By meal type, the non-vegetarian segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031.

• By offering type, the cook & eat segment accounted for the highest meal kit market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

• By distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the highest meal kit market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

• By region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2021 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the meal kit market forecast period.

