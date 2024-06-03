BFLabs, 'Covenant Child' Large-scale Update Coming Soon

SEOUL, KOREA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFLabs announced on 3rd that mobile game 'Covenant Child' will have a large-scale update in June.





'Covenant Child' will have its second large-scale update since the start of OBT last December. It is expected to be significantly upgraded, including character growth to make it faster and easier than now and applying a combat style that focuses more on idle system.

The major update is that the separation of chapters in main battle disappears, and users can receive rewards based on the time how much users idle. Additionally, new content is waiting to meet users soon, like a 'Dispatch' system sending characters matching some conditions. It is expected that users will get more rewards from it. To summarize, it was changed to get goods easily. As a result, the users will play the game with simple and minimum control.

In order to meet users' needs and ensure smooth game play, game publisher BFLabs is paying close attention to users' opinions and preparing Grand Opening. 'Covenant Child', which has been on OBT for 5 months now, is scheduled for iOS and Windows PC version introduction to broad platforms, in line with the official opening in July.

'Covenant Child', serviced by BFLabs and developed by its subsidiary CovenantLabs, has a unique story and IP and continues to attempt changes appropriate for the idle game genre. This project is expected to have great prospects as various attempts, such as collaboration with NFT platforms for convenience and MOU with the Teddy Bear Project.

More details can be found through Covenant Child's official Discord.

Social Links

Medium: https://medium.com/covenant-child

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CovenantChild_O

Discord: https://discord.gg/wEKHUrCe

Telegram: https://t.me/CovenantChild_Global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantChildOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJXE6umB_n9bNNHsRsUgsg

Media Contact

Brand: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.

Contact: Team manager

E-mail: emkim @covenantlabs.io

Website: https://covenantchild.game

SOURCE: Covenant Labs CO., LTD.