Eric Thomas to Headline 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon

Dr. Eric Thomas is scheduled to deliver an uplifting and inspiring message as keynote speaker during the 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference on June 7.

We are incredibly excited to host Eric Thomas this year along with 50 additional local and national speakers. As keynote speaker, I am convinced his words will resonate with conference attendees.” — Willie Barney, CEO of the Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 7, the Empowerment Network will kick off the 17th Annual Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon, featuring the Revive Omaha Black Business Expo. Held at the CHI Health Center Omaha & Hilton Omaha Downtown, this year’s event is set to be a remarkable gathering, headlined by New York Times best-selling author, educator, motivational guru, and international business phenomenon, Eric Thomas, Ph.D.

Thomas, widely known for his powerful and inspirational speaking, will lead an energizing lunchtime keynote session that will inspire attendees to develop a new mindset for their futures. As a motivational speaker, Thomas has dedicated his career to working with Fortune 500 companies, top athletes and teams in the NBA, NFL and NCAA, educators and students, and diverse audiences worldwide. His visionary approach helps individuals identify and walk in their purpose, maximizing their potential both professionally and personally. Thomas’s impact as a husband, father, and philanthropist underscores his commitment to improving lives through self-empowerment, self-assessment, and consistent execution.

The Rebuilding the Village Conference and Luncheon is recognized as a premier event where community leaders, activists, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders converge to tackle critical issues facing underserved communities. This year's conference will focus on career advancement, leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), wealth building, entrepreneurship, and community building. The sessions aim to expand collaboration and continue driving positive change in Omaha and beyond.

“The message for this year’s conference is ‘Moving Beyond the Dream to a New Collective Vision: Working Together to Create Safe and Thriving Communities,’” noted Willie Barney, CEO and founder, Empowerment Network. “We are incredibly excited to host Eric Thomas this year along with 50 additional local and national speakers. The response in the community has been very positive. Eric comes with a faith-filled message and connects with everyone from students to executives of Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Thomas’s messages are clear, challenging and powerful. As keynote speaker, I am convinced his words will resonate with conference attendees.”

Backed by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of The Obama Foundation, the Empowerment Network is committed to building safer environments for all residents by increasing educational and career success while reducing violent crime. These efforts are seen through programs like Omaha 360 and Step Up Omaha. The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance leads a cross-sector national call-to-action focused on creating supportive communities for boys and young men of color, ensuring they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

In 2023, Erving “Magic” Johnson graced the stage as keynote speaker reaching 1,100 in attendance. This year’s conference is attracting leaders from cities across the nation, including Kansas City, Tulsa, Lansing, New Orleans, Chicago, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Birmingham and others.

This year’s conference will continue to align with the mission of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance by including sessions focused on driving change, investing in the community, supporting students, and helping them identify their strengths and talents.

With sessions like “Next Generation: Creative & Innovative Cities” and “Creating Thriving Corridors/Business Districts,” attendees can expect a strong focus on community building and economic development. Breakout sessions include best practices from national and local partners, as well as, the keys needed to take a business to national or international.

In addition to Thomas as keynote speaker, and the Black Business Expo, the conference will feature panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions led by industry experts and community leaders. For more information about the event, including ticket prices and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.rtvomaha.com. Registration is still currently open online.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social, and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha, and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.