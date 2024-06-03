2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-winning Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr. Ravi Chander Rao Explains Beard Transplantation

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men opting for beard transplants has been growing in recent years. Beard for men is not just about their self-confidence or attractiveness but often signifies cultural norms, maturity, and authority. Hence, it becomes a significant facial feature for men.

However, when it comes to beard transplant, there always arises a question, about its permanency and safety.

Dr. Ravi Chander Rao, one of the best hair transplant surgeons from Hyderabad, takes the responsibility to answer this question, in his interview with ThreeBestRated® upon winning its award of excellence for the year 2024.

“Beard transplant surgery is relatively safe and effective for individuals looking to enhance their facial hair density,” he says. This cosmetic procedure involves transplanting hair follicles from other parts of the body to increase facial hair density and fullness.

He answers that beard transplant is typically permanent, as the transplanted hair follicle grows like natural facial hair. While the results may vary slightly – depending largely on the genetics, post-operative care, and health, the transplanted hair will remain in place for the patient’s lifetime.

Speaking of safety, though it grows like natural hair, there are some risks such as infection, uneven growth, and scarring common to other surgical procedures. It hinges on several factors that Dr. Ravi lists out further.

>> Post-operative Discomforts: During the post-procedure, patients may experience slight and temporary discomforts such as swelling, bruising, itching, or pain in both the donor and recipient areas. However, it is highly managed with proper post-treatment care and medicine prescribed by the surgeon.

>> Surgical Risks – Surgical procedures carry some inherent risks, including infection, bleeding, scarring, and anesthesia-related reactions. These are likely to occur less when the surgery is carried out by a seasoned surgeon.

>> Transplant failure: Another risk may be the Transplant failure, otherwise known as poor growth of hair follicles. Due to graft trauma, insufficient blood flow, and underlying medical conditions (if any). A proper surgical technique and patient selection will minimize these complications.

>> Unnatural Outcomes: Uneven hair growth, visible scars, or strange appearance may dissatisfy the patient who underwent the heart transplant treatment. A well-experienced surgeon can work on the patient’s preferences and needs.

>> Potential Hair Loss: Patients with transplanted hair should be aware of potential hair loss or changes in the natural hair growth patterns. He advises combining grooming with ongoing maintenance to maintain the desired aesthetic outcomes.

Dr. Ravi added, “Beard transplant surgery is generally safe and effective for promoting the density of facial hair.”

“Still, a thorough evaluation and consultation with a qualified surgeon is crucial to assess suitability and discuss potential risks and benefits.”

About Dr. Ravi Chander Rao, MS, M.CH

Dr. Ravi Chander Rao is known as one of the best trichologists in Hyderabad, who has 15 years of experience in the industry. With his exposure to the latest advancements in the realm of plastic surgery and microsurgery, he added a new dimension to the field of cosmetic surgery. He has a great interest in Hair Transplant Surgery, Augmentation, and Rhinoplasty procedures. With his vast knowledge and experience, he strives to provide his patients with the right treatment with utmost care in a comfortable environment.

Dr. Ravi extends his contribution beyond his clinical practice, by delivering guest lectures and sharing his insights through various publications. He is affiliated with Hair Sure Hair Transplant Centre. Under his leadership, the clinic thrives and helps countless clients with their hair care issues.

Hair Sure treats men & women hair restoration, men & women hair loss, body hair transplant, mustache & beard transplant, eyebrows restorations, and FUE & FUT. Know more at HairSure.in.

