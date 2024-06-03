Flash News: OKX to Support Mina Protocol's Upgrade

NASSAU, the Bahamas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 3, 2024.

OKX to Support Mina Protocol's Upgrade

OKX is pleased to announce its support for the Mina Protocol's upcoming mainnet upgrade. This upgrade is part of Mina Protocol's continuous efforts to improve its network's performance and security.

The Mina protocol's upgrade and hard fork are scheduled to take place at approximately 9:00 AM (UTC) on June 4, 2024. To ensure the safety of customers' assets, OKX will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of MINA tokens and tokens belonging to its network starting at 8:00 am UTC on the same day.

After the upgrade, OKX will resume deposits and withdrawals for tokens on the Mina Protocol once the upgraded networks have demonstrated stability.

For more details on the network upgrade, please visit the official Mina Protocol Upgrade page.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



