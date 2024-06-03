Salem Baptist Church to host annual community parking lot party with music, games

OMAHA, NE, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church invites the community to its annual Parking Lot Party on Saturday, June 15, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event promises a day filled with fun, food, and fellowship for all ages in the church’s parking lot.

Salem Baptist Church's Annual Parking Lot Party is a free community event to bring everyone together for a fun-filled day of fellowship. There's something for every member of the family to enjoy. From delicious food to basketball and live music, the event promises nonstop entertainment. Kids and adults can engage in activities like bounce houses,competition inflatables, mechanical rides, face painting, obstacle courses, lawn and life-sized games and more. Don't miss out on this exciting day packed with fun and community spirit.

"This event is our way of giving back to the community and creating a space where families and friends can come together and enjoy themselves. We look forward to seeing new faces and reconnecting with old friends as we celebrate the spirit of togetherness and joy that defines our church family," said Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus.

This year, look forward to another successful event filled with fun and connection. It's a great opportunity to spend time and connect with those around you. There are still opportunities to volunteer and serve, so stay tuned for more details. DJ Flyness from Omaha, Nebraska, will also provide entertainment and music throughout the party. Remember to bring your friends and family as we come together to enjoy music, fun and fellowship.

"Our annual Parking Lot Party is more than just an event; it's an opportunity for us to strengthen our bonds with the community.” said Salem’s Youth and Young Adult Pastor Brandon Whitaker.

All are welcome and we encourage everyone to bring their friends and family to Join Salem Baptist Church for a day of joy and community spirit and to enjoy this wonderful day. To find more details on volunteer opportunities and ways to serve at the event please contact the church office.

About Salem Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church, led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, has a history dating back to 1922. It is the most prominent African-American congregation in Nebraska and is dedicated to transforming lives.Salem Baptist Church aims to spread the gospel and make disciples in Jesus' name. Their mission is to retire debts, renovate facilities, and raise a new generation of Christian leaders.

For more information on Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus and Salem Baptist Church, visit www.salembc.org