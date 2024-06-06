Global Board Member Heidi Hunter Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Heidi brings passion and a wealth of global knowledge to our discussions. She seeks applicability for her new knowledge and will be highly valuable to the boards where she serves now and in the future”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Heidi Hunter of Naples, Florida, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Heidi is an accomplished global biotech leader serving as a member of the board of directors for IO Biotech in Copenhagen, Denmark, Bavarian Nordic, also in Copenhagen, Sutro Biopharma, Inc. in San Francisco, and Vicore Pharma AB in Gothenburg, Sweden. Heidi is the former president of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions and served as a senior executive for UCB in Brussels, Belgium, and Boehringer Ingelheim in Ingelheim, Germany. She began her career with Ciba-Geigy, now Novartis. Heidi earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her BA in economics from the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and a member of WomenExecs on Boards. Heidi also holds the DCRO Institute Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®.
“It has been a joy to work with Heidi in our guided study cohort," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings passion and a wealth of global knowledge to our discussions. Her hunger for continuous learning and seeking applicability for her new knowledge will be highly valuable to the boards where she serves now and in the future."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® course connected all the dots and provided multiple frames for assessing corporate risk,” said Ms. Hunter. “Throughout the course, I thought of situations and people who could benefit from the learnings provided in the lessons. In my view, all board members should find a way to continually educate themselves to provide more relevant support to the companies they serve, and this course is an excellent start,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®