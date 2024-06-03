Smridhi Subedi Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship

Smridhi Subedi, Aspire2STEAM Scholarship Recipient Aspire2STEAM.org

Aspiring Computer Scientist Seeks to Expand STEAM Possibilities for Herself and Others

Computer science is so much more than creating websites or software for big tech companies, and I want to help others get a clearer understanding of the many STEAM-career options available.” — Smridhi Subedi

ANKENY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Smridhi Subedi an ASPIRER scholarship.Smridhi is a rising sophomore at the University of Texas at Dallas, majoring in Software Engineering. She hopes to add a minor in finance as well. “We love Smridhi’s enthusiasm for STEAM and inspiring youth to be excited about STEAM opportunities,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, Founder at Aspire2STEAM. “She is acutely aware of how far-reaching STEAM careers can be and is already re-imagining new areas of exploration for herself and others.”As a child, Smridhi immigrated to the United States from Nepal. “My experience as an immigrant is a huge part of my identity that has shaped how I see the world and propelled my desire to help others,” said Smridhi. For many years Smridhi thought she wanted to make an impact through medicine with the goal of becoming a physician. Then one day after taking a chance on an online coding class to learn Python, her world was turned upside down. She had an epiphany that coding and just about everything related to technology, was what she was truly meant to be doing. From that point on, she switched gears and started taking computer science courses to learn more about the field.Growing up, Smridhi played an instrumental role in helping to care for and teach her younger brother, 10 years her junior, while her parents both worked. In college she continues to hone her teaching skills by working for iCODE, where Smridhi facilities STEAM education for children ages 7-18, focusing on coding, game development, and robotics. “I love to guide group sessions and help students collaborate with one another to develop critical thinking skills,” said Smridhi.Amid being heavily invested in having success in the college classroom and participating in different extracurricular programs, Smridhi finds value in connecting with loved ones and friends. Before she left many of her childhood friends to attend college, she crafted journals for her closest friends, documenting their lives together through photos. Using her creativity is an important outlet for Smridhi. In addition to photography, she enjoys crocheting and drawing. Smridhi has won several art awards from the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE), Scholastic, Houston Livestock and Rodeo, and Houston World Series of Dog Shows art competitions.One of Smridhi’s passions is to push the boundaries of computer science and break away from the definitions of what computer science is and how it should be used. In the future, she sees herself obtaining a graduate degree or working for a company engaged in a mission to make advancements in children’s education, the environment, or medicine. “I want to be part of a movement towards positive change and work with a company that is providing people worldwide with access to STEAM advancements and new opportunities to contribute in STEAM fields,” said Smridhi. “Computer science is so much more than creating websites or software for big tech companies and I want to help others get a clearer understanding of the many STEAM career options available.”About Aspire2STEAMHelp us fund more scholarships for students just like Smridhi! Donate now. Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today. Please donate. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.

