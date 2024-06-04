PetSuppliesDelivered.com Rebrands to PetPawsRx.com with a Complete Website Overhaul for Enhanced User Experience
With streamlined navigation and simplified prescription order process, getting medications for your beloved pet is now easier than ever with PetPawsRx!LA VISTA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetSuppliesDelivered.com, the first pet pharmacy and trusted provider of pet supplies since 1964, proudly announces its rebranding to PetPawsRx.com. This transformation includes a comprehensive website overhaul designed to significantly enhance the user experience, making it easier than ever for pet owners to access the products and services they need.
New Brand Identity and Vision
Our new brand, PetPawsRx.com, reflects our deep commitment to improving pet health and wellness. Our updated logo and modern design symbolize our mission to be a leading partner of pet owners, providing not just supplies but comprehensive support and reliable advice.
Enhanced Website Features
PetPawsRx.com has been meticulously redesigned with user experience at its core. The new site architecture ensures faster navigation, a more intuitive shopping experience, and easier access to essential pet health resources. Key features include:
• Streamlined Navigation and Prescription Order Process: Enjoy a seamless shopping experience with our revamped navigation. Easily shop by pet, brand, or discover our extensive pet pharmacy offerings. For prescription orders, simply provide pet and veterinary information as part of an efficient checkout and order fulfillment process.
• Improved Search Functionality: Our new filter options are tailored for pet owners, offering choices like breed size, brand, flavor, and life stage. Each option is designed to streamline your search and cater to your pet's specific needs.
• Enhanced Mobile Experience: Optimized for mobile devices, making it convenient for on-the-go access to our comprehensive pet care solutions.
"Our rebranding to PetPawsRx.com marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled service to pet owners," said Scott Remington, CEO of PetPawsRx.com. "The new website is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the pet care industry."
About PetPawsRx.com
Founded in 1964 as Omaha Vaccine Company, PetPawsRx.com (formerly Pet Supplies Delivered) has been leading the way in providing premium pet supplies and medications for over 60 years. Our steadfast commitment to pet health propels us to offer top-quality products and expert guidance, ensuring beloved pets everywhere live happy and healthy lives. With a focus on excellence and care, PetPawsRx.com remains dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of pet owners worldwide.
For more information, visit www.PetPawsRx.com.
CSR Company
PetPawsRx.com
+1 800-367-4444
customerservice@petpawsrx.com