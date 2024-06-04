Fragrance Meets Dentistry: Dr. Radwa Saad and Sue Phillips Host Exclusive Event on Alleviating Dental Anxiety

Sue Phillips Interacting with the Audience Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Saad with Mrs NJ and QVC Model Katia Biassou, Mrs. Continental Worldwide and Princeton Realtor Raychelle Jackson and Endodontist Dr. Nadia Liss Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with Global Fragrance Expert Sue Phillips and Olympic Wrestler Nathan Jackson

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Radwa Saad , renowned cosmetic dentist at Dent Blanche Dental , the most luxurious dental office in the United States, recently hosted an exclusive event featuring global fragrance expert Sue Phillips . The event highlighted the innovative use of fragrance to alleviate dental anxiety and took place at Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ.Sue Phillips, celebrated for her role as the voice behind Tiffany fragrances and her collaborations with celebrities such as Jamie Foxx and Zendaya, shared her profound knowledge on how scent can transform the dental experience. Her insights captivated the audience, demonstrating how the strategic use of fragrance can create a calming environment, easing patients' anxieties and enhancing their overall dental visit.The event drew a star-studded crowd, including Prof. Dr. Ahmed Elgammal, a world-renowned AI expert and founder of Artrendex and Playform.io, US Olympic Wrestler Nathan Jackson who will be competing in Summer Olympics in Paris 2024, and Mrs. Continental Worldwide and Princeton Realtor Raychelle Jackson. Other notable attendees included Mrs. New Jersey and QVC model Katia Biassou and Princeton online influencer Jamie Ng.Guests enjoyed a serene and informative afternoon, with many taking the opportunity to relax by the stunning Koi Pond, further enhancing the tranquil atmosphere. Celebrity photographer Vital Agibalow captured the essence of the event, ensuring every moment was immortalized with his expert lens."I am thrilled to have partnered with Sue Phillips to bring this unique and innovative approach to our patients," said Dr. Radwa Saad. "Our goal at Dent Blanche Dental is to provide an unparalleled dental experience, and incorporating fragrance therapy is a testament to our commitment to patient comfort and care."This collaboration between Dr. Saad and Sue Phillips underscores Dent Blanche Dental’s dedication to incorporating unique and effective approaches to patient care, solidifying their reputation as leaders in luxury dental services. Dent Blanche Dental continues to set the standard for luxury and innovation in dentistry, offering state-of-the-art treatments in an environment designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort.For more information about Dent Blanche Dental and upcoming events, please visit www.dentblanchedental.com or contact: 609-890-1888Media Contact:Dr. Radwa SaadOwnerDent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville RdPrinceton, NJ, 08540(609) 890-1888drsaad@dentblanchedental.comAbout Dent Blanche Dental:Dent Blanche Dental, led by Dr. Radwa Saad, is a premier cosmetic dental practice located in Princeton, NJ. Known for its luxurious setting and cutting-edge dental solutions, Dent Blanche Dental is dedicated to providing patients with exceptional care and innovative treatments that prioritize both health and aesthetics. Treatments offered include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental implants and same-day dental emergency services, ensuring comprehensive care for all dental needs.About Sue Phillips:Sue Phillips is a global fragrance expert known for her extensive work with prestigious brands like Tiffany and her collaborations with celebrities including Jamie Foxx and Zendaya. She offers bespoke fragrance experiences that enhance well-being and relaxation.

Dental Anxiety: Can Fragrance help? Interview with Fragrance Expert, Ex VP of Tiffany "Sue Phillips"