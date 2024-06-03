Intracranial Aneurysm Market is anticipated to surpass US$2.484 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.41%
The intracranial aneurysm market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from US$1.411 billion in 2022 to US$2.484 billion by 2029.
The intracranial aneurysm market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from US$1.411 billion in 2022 to US$2.484 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the intracranial aneurysm market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.484 billion by 2029.
A brain aneurysm, regularly alluded to as an intracranial or intracerebral aneurysm, is a weak or thin region on a brain blood vessel that swells and gets filled with blood. A nerve or the encompassing brain tissue may be compressed by the projecting aneurysm. It may burst or spill, causing blood to leak into the encompassing tissue—a condition known as a hemorrhage. Certain brain aneurysms, particularly the small ones, do not drain or create any other issues. Although cerebral aneurysms can progress at any place within the brain, the larger part is usually found along arteries that interconnect the base of the cranium to the beneath of the brain.
The intracranial aneurysm market is predicted to rise due to multiple factors that include rising public awareness, ubiquity of minimally intrusive medicines, and innovative progressions. Early diagnosis as well as detection helped by growing mindfulness among healthcare professionals and the public. Innovative advancements in therapeutic imaging, endovascular devices, and surgical methods are progressing treatment results and decreasing complication rates. Negligibly obtrusive medicines like endovascular coiling and stream diverters are picking up notoriety due to a decrease in mortality rate and shorter recuperation times.
The market of intracranial aneurysms is witnessing a rise in R&D as well as technological advancement, for instance, in June 2023, Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan discovered a set of mutations that cause intracranial aneurysms. The mutations all act on the same biological signaling pathway, and the researchers have developed the first-ever pharmaceutical treatment to block this signal. Their research study was published in Science Translational Medicine.
Based on type the intracranial aneurysm market is classified into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, flow diverters, and others. Endovascular coiling, a negligibly obtrusive strategy, has seen a noteworthy increase within the intracranial aneurysm industry due to its preferences over surgical clipping, such as shorter recuperation times and decreased chance of complications. Mechanical progressions in endovascular gadgets have progressed safety and adequacy, growing its utility to a wider compass of aneurysm types, sizes, and areas.
Based on diagnosis type the intracranial aneurysm market is classified into CT scan, MRI, cerebral Angiography, and Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Analysis. Cerebral angiography is the popular standard for diagnosing intracranial aneurysms due to its prominent spatial determination and point-by-point images of the cerebral vasculature. It permits for exact localization and characterization of aneurysms, empowering clinicians to form educated treatment choices. Innovative progressions have moved forward its safety, image quality, and proficiency. Further, it has restorative potential, encouraging endovascular treatment through methods such as embolization and stent-assisted coiling. Emerging advances such as robotic frameworks and increased reality stages further upgrade its capabilities.
Based on end-user the intracranial aneurysm market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The intracranial aneurysm market has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in hospitals. Hospitals are the primary venue for diagnosing and treating complex cases, with advancements in neurosurgical techniques expanding treatment options. Comprehensive stroke centers and neuro-interventional units have improved outcomes for patients with intracranial aneurysms. Investments in research and development within academic medical centers and teaching hospitals have driven innovation in aneurysm treatment, leading to the adoption of novel therapies and devices.
Based on Geography North America is expected to become the leading sector in the intracranial aneurysm market in the coming years owing to several factors. The region has an increasing elderly population, a rising prevalence of intracranial aneurysms as well an increasing incidence of heart-related conditions and strokes. Stroke is a major cause of long-term disability, affecting over half of stroke survivors aged 65 and older. According to a CDC report of May 2023, in the US, over 795,000 people experience a stroke annually, with 610,000 being new or first strokes. In addition, nearly 1 in 4 strokes occur in those with a previous stroke, with 87% of all strokes being ischemic, where blood flow to the brain is blocked. Furthermore, increasing research and development for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms, and a growing emphasis on technological advancement in products by key market players, assures the dominance of the intracranial aneurysm market in the coming years.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the intracranial aneurysm market, that have been covered are Mayo Clinic, Terumo, Medtronic, Kaneka, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Lepu Medical Technology Company, Philips, Mayfield Clinic, and J&J MedTech.
The market analytics report segments the intracranial aneurysm market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Surgical Clipping
o Endovascular Coiling
o Flow Diverters
o Others
• BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE
o CT scan
o MRI
o Cerebral Angiography
o Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Analysis
• By END-USER
o Hospitals
o Clinics
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Mayo Clinic
• Terumo
• Medtronic
• Kaneka
• Johns Hopkins Medicine
• Lepu Medical Technology Company
• Philips
• Mayfield Clinic
• J&J MedTech
