MPD Investigating Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, at approximately 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local area hospitals for treatment. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries. The other two victims, one adult female and one adult male, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keith White of Southeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24082515

